Inspirational Production 'Tafuta!' Empowers Child Facing Kwanzaa Bullying Through Music, Dance, and Poetry

Tafuta! is a unique production that combines music, dance, and poetry to tell the story of a young child who faces bullying in school due to his family's tradition of celebrating Kwanzaa. The play takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment as the child learns to embrace his heritage and find his own voice.
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center – pioneers of innovative and dynamic performing arts programs that motivate, challenge and inspire youth to be the best they can be, is back for this year's musical theater production of Tafuta! A Young Child's Search for the True Meaning of Kwanzaa on Friday, December 15, 2023 beginning at 7pm at Roxbury Community College's Main Stage Theater, 1234 Columbus Avenue, Roxbury. For tickets: www.originationinc.org/performances
'Tafuta!' is a unique production that combines music, dance, and poetry to tell the story of a young child who faces bullying in school due to his family's tradition of celebrating Kwanzaa. The play takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery and empowerment as the child learns to embrace his heritage and find his own voice. Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African-American culture from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day. It was created by activist Maulana Karenga, based on African harvest festival traditions from various parts of West and Southeast Africa. Through the strength found in African American traditions, the child triumphs over the bullies. 'Tafuta!' showcases a talented cast of children aged 7-16 from various schools in Massachusetts along with talented local adults, who bring the story to life with their skills in music, dance, and poetry.
Don't miss this empowering production that highlights the importance of embracing one's heritage and overcoming adversity. Join us for a night of music, dance, and poetry as we celebrate Kwanzaa and support the young child in his journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Tickets for 'Tafuta!' can be purchased online only at https://www.originationinc.org/performances. The production will have one night only, so make sure to secure your seats early.
We would like to thank the Origination Cultural Arts Center for their valuable insights and information on the historical background and significance of Kwanzaa, which have greatly contributed to the authenticity and educational value of 'Tafuta!'
About OrigiNation:
Founded in 1994, OrigiNation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit performance arts program that utilizes dance as a vehicle to develop leadership, confidence, and self-sufficiency among young people ages 2-18. While our programs are open to all youth, many of our students live in the Boston neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan, where access to quality dance and theater programs is limited. We serve over 150 boys and girls annually through our on-site programs and an additional 1,500 youth through our Community Outreach & Education Program. We also conduct international and domestic Youth Empowerment Arts Tours. As part of this exciting program, our Professional Dance Division raises funds to perform for and teach dance classes to elementary and high school students over 5-10 days. To date, we have traveled to the South African cities of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto; Dakar, Senegal; London, England; New Orleans, LA; Accra, Ghana; Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, and Kingston, Jamaica.
Media Contact
MUSAU DIBINGA, OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center, 1 6173086322, [email protected], www.originationinc.org
SOURCE OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center
Share this article