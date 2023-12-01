Inspirational Production 'Tafuta!' Empowers Child Facing Kwanzaa Bullying Through Music, Dance, and Poetry

Don't miss this empowering production that highlights the importance of embracing one's heritage and overcoming adversity. Post this

Don't miss this empowering production that highlights the importance of embracing one's heritage and overcoming adversity. Join us for a night of music, dance, and poetry as we celebrate Kwanzaa and support the young child in his journey of self-discovery and empowerment. Tickets for 'Tafuta!' can be purchased online only at https://www.originationinc.org/performances. The production will have one night only, so make sure to secure your seats early.

We would like to thank the Origination Cultural Arts Center for their valuable insights and information on the historical background and significance of Kwanzaa, which have greatly contributed to the authenticity and educational value of 'Tafuta!'

About OrigiNation:

Founded in 1994, OrigiNation is a 501(c) (3) non-profit performance arts program that utilizes dance as a vehicle to develop leadership, confidence, and self-sufficiency among young people ages 2-18. While our programs are open to all youth, many of our students live in the Boston neighborhoods of Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan, where access to quality dance and theater programs is limited. We serve over 150 boys and girls annually through our on-site programs and an additional 1,500 youth through our Community Outreach & Education Program. We also conduct international and domestic Youth Empowerment Arts Tours. As part of this exciting program, our Professional Dance Division raises funds to perform for and teach dance classes to elementary and high school students over 5-10 days. To date, we have traveled to the South African cities of Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto; Dakar, Senegal; London, England; New Orleans, LA; Accra, Ghana; Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, and Kingston, Jamaica.

