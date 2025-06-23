Inspire Radiology and INFINITT North America Set to Reach 24 Teleradiology Sites by Year's End, Accelerating Nationwide Access to Advanced Medical Imaging

"We're proud to be part of a project that's not just transforming radiology departments, but also the patient experience on a national scale," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "Every new site represents another step toward a future where expert imaging is never out of reach." Post this

The benefits are already clear. Facilities are reporting quicker reads, smoother workflows, and better collaboration across locations. Patients, especially in previously underserved areas, are receiving timely, accurate diagnoses, while local clinicians gain access to subspecialty consultations and 24/7 coverage.

INFINITT North America's robust, scalable PACS platform has been at the heart of this success, enabling secure image sharing and real-time access to studies from anywhere in the country. Training, support, and ongoing quality assurance have ensured each site's transition is seamless and sustainable.

By the close of 2025, Inspire Radiology and INFINITT North America will have established a network of at least 24 connected facilities, setting a new standard for teleradiology's reach and impact.

"We're proud to be part of a project that's not just transforming radiology departments, but also the patient experience on a national scale," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "Every new site represents another step toward a future where expert imaging is never out of reach."

