Inspire Radiology and INFINITT North America Set to Reach 24 Teleradiology Sites by Year's End, Accelerating Nationwide Access to Advanced Medical Imaging

Inspire Radiology and INFINITT North America have reached a major milestone in their ambitious teleradiology rollout: 16 medical sites across the country are now fully live with INFINITT's radiology PACS, and 8 additional locations are on track to be implemented by the end of this year. This rapid expansion is redefining what's possible in diagnostic imaging and remote care.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. , June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The scope of this effort—24 sites in just over a year—underscores the urgent demand for high-quality, efficient teleradiology services. Every new implementation means another community gains access to expert radiology support, faster imaging turnaround, and the security of a modern cloud-based PACS.
"Bringing our teleradiology network to 16 live sites—and counting—shows what's possible when you combine vision with the right technology," said Dr. Brandon Stroh, Principal Owner and Founder at Inspire Radiology. "We're not just installing software. We're connecting clinicians and patients nationwide to the expertise they deserve, no matter where they are. And because all our hospital partners are in rural communities, this work is especially meaningful—it's helping to close critical gaps in access to imaging services for patients who face geographic and resource-based barriers to care."
The benefits are already clear. Facilities are reporting quicker reads, smoother workflows, and better collaboration across locations. Patients, especially in previously underserved areas, are receiving timely, accurate diagnoses, while local clinicians gain access to subspecialty consultations and 24/7 coverage.
INFINITT North America's robust, scalable PACS platform has been at the heart of this success, enabling secure image sharing and real-time access to studies from anywhere in the country. Training, support, and ongoing quality assurance have ensured each site's transition is seamless and sustainable.
By the close of 2025, Inspire Radiology and INFINITT North America will have established a network of at least 24 connected facilities, setting a new standard for teleradiology's reach and impact.
"We're proud to be part of a project that's not just transforming radiology departments, but also the patient experience on a national scale," said David Smarro, CEO of INFINITT North America. "Every new site represents another step toward a future where expert imaging is never out of reach."
About Inspire Radiology
Inspire Radiology delivers advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology services, with a focus on expanding access to high-quality care through innovation and collaboration. https://inspireradiology.com/
About INFINITT North America
INFINITT North America is a global leader in medical imaging and information technology, providing scalable, cloud-based PACS solutions that streamline clinical workflow and elevate patient care. www.infinittna.com
