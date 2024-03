Inspired by Daughter's Flag Football Experience, Former Cleveland School District Teacher and Director of St. Matthew's House Launches Youth Football League in Naples

Naples is a growing community with a lot of families and we couldn't be more excited to provide an outlet for kids to have fun, make new friends and get outside to be active. Post this

"We moved to Naples from Cleveland about four years ago and found the perfect match for our family," McLain said. "We have four kids, we're super active and love being outside so we wanted to incorporate that same type of lifestyle into a business. Naples is a growing community with a lot of families and we couldn't be more excited to provide an outlet for kids to have fun, make new friends and get outside to be active."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Naples. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Naples, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league is starting the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

