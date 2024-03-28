Inspired by Late Son's Legacy and Love of Flag Football, Former North High School Alumni and Coach Brings RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour to Phoenix

Aaron Frazier, a former Arizona Rattler and professional player, is bringing the flag football league to the Phoenix community this spring.

PHOENIX, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Phoenix's youth sports scene is about to get a major boost with the launch of RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour. RISE, designed to foster a love for the game while instilling essential life skills, is poised to become a beacon of athletic and personal development for the community's youth. Aaron Frazier, born and raised in the area, has always had football in his blood, as a former Arizona Rattler and professional player. After his football career, Frazier returned to North High School, his alma mater, to coach, where his dedication to the game and mentoring young athletes became apparent.

Recognizing the need for a youth football league that emphasizes skill development, sportsmanship, and community involvement, Frazier is looking forward to providing a safe and inclusive environment where every child has the opportunity to thrive.

"I've always believed in the power of football to positively impact the lives of young athletes," says Frazier. "RISE Flag Football is not just about the game; it's about empowering kids, teaching them valuable life skills, and building a strong sense of community."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Phoenix. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Phoenix, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league is starting the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

