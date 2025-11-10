Inspired by the Game, Engineered for Reality - Kojima Productions and Dnsys Launch the Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro - DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition

What makes this collaboration special is that it's inspired by the game, but it's engineered for reality. Post this

This marks the first-ever collaboration between a game studio and an exoskeleton maker. A project two years in the making, the special edition exoskeleton was co-designed by Kojima Productions' Art Director, Yoji Shinkawa, and the Dnsys team. Based on Dnsys' Z1 model, it features co-branded logos and adopts a bold, military-industrial style, enriched with in-game color palettes. It balances the comfort and functionality of wearable engineering with the gritty, visual power familiar to Death Stranding fans. The structure, lighting layout, and ergonomic design all work in harmony, ensuring the exoskeleton feels at home both in the game universe and in the real world—a seamless bridge between digital immersion and physical experience.

Powered by 900W DNA-1 motors and adaptive neural control, the Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro - DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition delivers intelligent leg assistance. The wearable reduces knee pressure, emphasizing power, stability, and endurance across steep, uneven, and unpredictable terrain, further drawing parallels to the game.

Key Features:

Leg Enhancement: 50% extra power to steps

Endurance Boost: Extends hiking range by 15.5 miles and vertical climbing by 9.3 miles

Knee Pressure Relief: Offload up to 200% of body weight from the knees, protecting joints (similar to the game's load-balancing system)

Lightweight Support: Instantly feel up to 44 lbs lighter during vertical movements

Terrain Adaptation: Intelligent gait control across rugged trails, stairs, and slopes

Endurance & Portability: 4+ hours of continuous support, with quick-swap batteries for limitless exploration

"Kojima is one of the most innovative studios in the world and we've always been fans of Death Stranding," continued Dong. "The exoskeletons in the game and at Dnsys resonate with each other, both in the virtual and real worlds. An exoskeleton isn't just a tool to enhance human power, it's a means to help people regain freedom and the ability to connect, whether across terrains or beyond physical limitations."

Death Stranding has long inspired a passionate and deeply engaged global fan base. As tribute to the countless players who have embraced its world, the companies are launching a campaign, called "Share Your Journey," giving away three limited edition exoskeletons. To enter, participants are invited to share the challenges they face in everyday life or during outdoor adventures, and explain how an exoskeleton could support them. Submissions can be shared via text, images, or short videos on Meta, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtags #DS2_DNSYS, #DNSYSExoskeleton, and #DS2Exoskeleton. The three most creative entries will win a Dnsys Z1 Exoskeleton Pro - DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH Limited Edition, marking the start of their own journey towards real-world, game-like mobility. Full campaign and giveaway details can be found at https://dnsys.ai/z1-exoskeleton-death-stranding2.

"Working with their team to bring this vision into reality has been a true pleasure."

Media wishing to book interviews with Dnsys personnel can do so by contacting PR agent Borjana Slipicevic at Proper Propaganda.

About Dnsys

Founded in 2021, DNSYS is an exoskeleton technology company advancing both medical and consumer mobility solutions. With a team largely composed of engineers and roots across DJI, Segway, and Xiaomi, DNSYS develops AI-powered wearable systems built to support natural movement. The company first introduced CFDA-certified medical exoskeletons used in hospitals to assist rehabilitation and restore mobility. It later expanded into consumer applications, launching the X1 hip exoskeleton in 2024 with more than 10,000 units sold, followed by the Z1 knee exoskeleton in 2025, which set a global crowdfunding record for exoskeleton products. DNSYS holds over 20 patents and is currently the only company delivering modular, multi-joint exoskeletons designed for both clinical use and everyday movement, enabling mobility assistance for rehabilitation, work, and outdoor activity. For more information, visit dnsys.ai.

About Hideo Kojima & Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima is a world-renowned game creator and auteur known for pushing the boundaries of the video game medium. Widely considered the father of the stealth genre, he is also credited with innovating both story-telling and cinematic presentation in video games at large. On December 16th, 2015, Hideo Kojima established his own studio called Kojima Productions, under the banner of "From Sapiens to Ludens". The studio will be celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary this year. On November 8th, 2019, the studio released its first title, Death Stranding, starring Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux, for PlayStation® 4. Since its release, Death Stranding has launched on PC and received numerous game awards and achieved worldwide acclaim. The sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach recently launched exclusively on PlayStation®5. In 2020, Hideo Kojima received the BAFTA Fellowship, the highest accolade bestowed by BAFTA upon an individual in recognition of exceptional contribution to film, games or television. On December 7th, 2023, in partnership with XboxGame Studios, the studio officially announced OD, an experience that will explore the concept of testing your fear threshold – while blurring the boundaries of gaming and film. For more information, visit www.kojimaproductions.jp.

