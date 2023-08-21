Inspired Entrepreneur Launches Seniors Helping Seniors® Franchise in Michigan

Anna Attard opened the doors to her franchise and began serving seniors in Livingston County, West Oakland County and Southern Genesee County in May.

Seniors Helping Seniors®, the 200-plus-unit, at-home senior care franchise, has expanded its operations in Michigan to serve residents in Livingston County , West Oakland County and southern Genesee County . The franchise's new territory was launched by local entrepreneur Anna Attard in May 2023 .

Attard, a resident of Linden, Michigan, has a diverse background as an entrepreneur and business owner, which helped pave the way for her role as a new franchise owner. Attard's deep commitment to community service led her to explore opportunities that align with her values, eventually leading her to the Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise.

"I wanted to be able to give back to our community," Attard explained. "My husband and I started looking at the possibility of starting our own business. We knew we didn't want to start something from scratch, and we ended up meeting with a franchise consultant. That's who introduced us to Seniors Helping Seniors®."

Seniors Helping Seniors® is dedicated to creating connections and providing support to seniors, empowering them to lead independent and fulfilling lives. Attard's franchise will bring this mission to life in her newly established territories.

"We've noticed that Michigan is not a place where young people tend to stay, but we have a large community of seniors," said Attard. "Seniors really just want someone to come in, help with chores, talk to them and keep them company. The Seniors Helping Seniors® business model is focused on having active seniors help out other people in their generation to live an independent life. That really stuck out to us, and we understand that there's a need for this type of service in our community."

Anna Attard's personal experiences, including challenges faced by her own father during the COVID-19 pandemic, helped fuel her commitment to enhancing senior care.

"I had a stressful experience with a nursing home with my own father. He was placed in quarantine while at the facility and I wasn't allowed to see him for weeks. We ended up getting him out, but through that, I learned about so many others who had dealt with similar situations. That broke my heart. Our seniors raised us and they deserve so much better," said Attard.

As a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise owner, Attard aspires to make a positive impact on her community, and before she considers expanding, she says her primary focus is on enriching the lives of the seniors within her territory first.

ABOUT SENIORS HELPING SENIORS®

Seniors Helping Seniors® was founded by husband-and-wife duo Kiran and Philip Yocom. Kiran, who grew up in India, later worked to advance humanitarian efforts alongside Mother Teresa. After moving to the U.S. in 1995 and marrying her husband Philip, the Yocoms felt called to provide loving care to seniors and to cultivate an exchange of gifts at every generational level. Together, the Yocoms founded Seniors Helping Seniors® in 1998, opening the brand up to franchising in 2006. With a mission to be the most respected and rewarding homecare provider in the U.S., Seniors Helping Seniors® stands apart from competitors as the only company that prioritizes hiring active seniors to provide care services to their less-active counterparts. Seniors Helping Seniors® aligns caregivers and care recipients based on the abilities and needs of both by offering a wide range of care services. Seniors Helping Seniors® has grown to nearly 200 locations in 30-plus states and seven international locations, with 125 franchise partners. The total investment necessary to begin operation of a Seniors Helping Seniors® franchise ranges from $86,785 to $141,390. For more information on Seniors Helping Seniors®, visit seniorshelpingseniorsfranchise.com.

