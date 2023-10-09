InspireXT, a leading supply chain consulting organization, announces North American expansion; Senior leader appointed for the Region

UK-based InspireXT Consulting Ltd announced plans to expand its presence in the US and Canada regions. North American expansion is seen as key to being close to its customer base and building long-term relationships, as the company brings its connected solutions portfolio to the region. Rajeev Khazanchi, an experienced senior executive, will lead the North American operations for the company.

DALLAS and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InspireXT, an end-to-end Value chain consulting firm, has announced plans for expansion into the North American market.

Kuldeep Thakur, Managing Director of InspireXT, said "The establishment of a local presence in North America is important at this stage of our business growth to efficiently serve our customers in the region and for our customers to see value in our supply chain and connected customer experience solutions. We will have Rajeev Khazanchi lead the North American operations".

Rajeev is a senior executive with experience across three continents in managing and growing businesses across industry segments and technology streams. He has been serving customers in the United States and Canada for over two decades in various roles at leading consulting companies and global technology and systems integrators.

Rajeev commented on his joining, "It gives me great pleasure to become part of InspireXT and satisfy my entrepreneurship quest. I am excited to join a team of practitioners and like-minded professionals with proven expertise in the field of Supply Chain and digital transformation and together drive value for our customers. I look forward to contributing towards building a highly customer-focused organization and bringing in agility to adapt to changing technology and market landscape".

InspireXT, founded in the United Kingdom, offers unique solutions combining business processes covering end-to-end value chain and technology expertise encompassing Cloud and AI technologies to enhance supply chain capabilities for our customers. Since its inception, InspireXT has focused on modernizing our customers' supply chains more specifically promoting online and integrated commerce, enhancing product catalogs, and developing real-time orchestration capabilities to provide a connected customer experience across the value chain for a particular industry segment.

