InspireXT Announces Strategic Partnership with Litmus Automation

Together, InspireXT and Litmus will deliver integrated solutions that seamlessly connect machines, systems and enterprise applications, enabling real-time shopfloor visibility, predictive analytics, scalable digital infrastructure and improved operational efficiency. Through this close collaboration, InspireXT helps organizations transform raw shopfloor data into actionable insights that drive operational excellence, innovation and sustainable growth.

"The future of supply chains depends on how intelligently organizations connect shopfloor execution with enterprise decision-making. Through our partnership with Litmus, InspireXT is advancing its Connected Shopfloor vision by enabling seamless OT–IT integration and turning industrial data into actionable intelligence. This collaboration empowers our customers to accelerate digital transformation, improve operational efficiency, and achieve measurable business outcomes at scale."

— Kuldeep Thakur, Managing Director, InspireXT

To support this level of partnership, InspireXT brings hands-on expertise with the Litmus platform and a growing track record of delivering real-world results for customers across relevant and various industries

As a Litmus Partner, InspireXT is well-positioned to support customers from initial deployment through scalable, long-term solutions that bridge IT and OT environments, and enable confident, data-driven decision-making.

"InspireXT has a deep understanding of what manufacturers are trying to achieve on the shopfloor and, more importantly, how to get there," said Ken Clements–Director, Edge to Cloud Ecosystem at Litmus. "Their Connected Shopfloor approach, combined with the Litmus Industrial DataOps platform, helps customers move faster from data to insight and from insight to action, delivering smarter operations and more scalable digital transformation."

With this partnership, InspireXT joins the growing network of Litmus partners helping organizations accelerate digital transformation, drive efficiency at scale, and unlock greater innovation with industrial AI and analytics.

The partnership marks the beginning of a shared commitment to delivering long-term value for industrial organizations worldwide.

About InspireXT

InspireXT is a leading end-to-end digital transformation and value-chain consulting firm. The company brings together deep business process expertise with enterprise platforms, cloud, and AI technologies to seamlessly connect commerce and operations.

InspireXT specializes in delivering customer-centric supply chain solutions that unify sales and service channels with core operations—enabling an "Everything, Everywhere" experience. Its connected solutions provide a unified customer view and enable seamless orchestration across sales, service orders, returns, e-commerce, collections, and global availability checks.

About Litmus

Litmus offers the most complete Industrial DataOps platform that simplifies OT-to-IT data flow and enables AI and analytics at scale. With no-code integration and centralized control, Litmus technology is designed for fast, secure deployment across industrial sites, helping enterprises turn operational data into meaningful outcomes.

