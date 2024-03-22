InspireXT announces Strategic Partnership with Walpole Partnership

Empowering Businesses Through Innovation: InspireXT and Walpole Partnership Forge Strategic Alliance to Revolutionise Supply Chain Solutions and CX Integration for Global Markets. Post this

This partnership represents a significant milestone in the evolution of their respective capabilities. By leveraging each other's expertise, the companies seek to provide comprehensive and innovative system integration solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses across key target industries.

Andy Pieroux, Walpole Partnership's Managing Director, said, "We are excited to partner with InspireXT to create a powerful synergy that brings together our deep CPQ knowledge and their innovative value chain solutions. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to our joint customers, with a client-centric approach."

Kuldeep Thakur, InspireXT's Founder and Managing Director, said, "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through transformative technology solutions. By combining forces, we can offer comprehensive solutions that seamlessly integrate with our customers' existing systems, ensuring they stay at the forefront of technological advancements."

The joint efforts will focus on delivering tailored solutions, strategic consulting, and ongoing support to optimise customers' technology ecosystems.

