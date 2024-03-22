InspireXT announces Strategic Partnership with Walpole Partnership

Following the Oracle CloudWorld Tour in London, InspireXT and Walpole Partnership are sharing news of their strategic partnership collaboration. Combining InspireXT's innovative supply chain solutions with Walpole's CPQ and CX expertise, this partnership aims to deliver enhanced services to customers. By leveraging their strengths, the collaboration promises comprehensive system integration solutions tailored to evolving business needs.
LONDON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the Oracle CloudWorld Tour in London, InspireXT and Walpole Partnership are sharing news of their strategic partnership collaboration.
InspireXT is an innovative, progressive, and outcome-focused global Supply Chain solutions provider. InspireXT's mission is to help businesses build customer-centric supply chains by combining their commerce and operations to drive efficiencies. Walpole Partnership is a consultancy formed of Configure, Price Quote (CPQ), and Customer Experience (CX) integration experts. Together, this collaboration aims to combine the strengths of both organisations to offer enhanced solutions and services to customers.
This partnership represents a significant milestone in the evolution of their respective capabilities. By leveraging each other's expertise, the companies seek to provide comprehensive and innovative system integration solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses across key target industries.
Andy Pieroux, Walpole Partnership's Managing Director, said, "We are excited to partner with InspireXT to create a powerful synergy that brings together our deep CPQ knowledge and their innovative value chain solutions. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled value to our joint customers, with a client-centric approach."
Kuldeep Thakur, InspireXT's Founder and Managing Director, said, "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses through transformative technology solutions. By combining forces, we can offer comprehensive solutions that seamlessly integrate with our customers' existing systems, ensuring they stay at the forefront of technological advancements."
The joint efforts will focus on delivering tailored solutions, strategic consulting, and ongoing support to optimise customers' technology ecosystems.
