InspireXT Consulting Welcomes Christopher Gates as Senior Vice President to Its Leadership Team

Kuldeep Thakur, Managing Director of InspireXT, said "I am delighted and honoured Chris accepted to lead our global growth function comprising of sales, marketing, alliances, and business development teams. As friends and ex-colleagues, we have done great work in the past, and am so pleased to have an opportunity to work with him again. Chris brings a unique solution-oriented approach to solving our customers' problems. As an empathetic leader, Chris is deeply committed to the success of people. Chris will lead teams globally in realising our mission of developing customer-centric value chains."

Christopher commented on his joining "Over the first 5 years, InspireXT has built an impressive foundation of clients, people, capability, and culture. I am delighted to now take responsibility for the next stage of growth, working alongside my friend and company founder, Kuldeep Thakur – finding the right clients ready to create customer-centric supply chains, building a strong eco-system of alliance and consulting partners who can collaboratively deliver exceptional outcomes, and amplifying the values to enable our people to flourish.

Our clients and ecosystem need a partner who truly understands the operational processes across the front and back office, the underlying systems, and the impact on the internal and external stakeholders. By wrapping this in a collaborative approach, building long-term trusted relationships, and remaining focused on value delivered, we will deliver that growth."

