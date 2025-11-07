InspireXT Launches Connected ShopfloorXT with Oracle to Accelerate Smart Manufacturing Transformation

"Connected ShopfloorXT bridges the physical and digital worlds — helping manufacturers boost efficiency, reduce downtime, and scale performance like never before." — Rajeev Khazanchi, SVP & Global Markets Leader, InspireXT Post this

As one of the early adopters and field implementers of Oracle Smart Operations and Connected Factory patterns, InspireXT's new Connected ShopfloorXT offering is a direct outcome of its collaboration with Oracle Fusion Cloud Manufacturing and Maintenance customers.

By uniting AI, Smart Operations, Industry 4.0, digitization, and connected workbenches into a single execution layer, InspireXT helps manufacturers close the gap between ERP, MES, and CMMS - transforming factories into truly digital, exception-driven operations.

"We're thrilled to introduce Connected ShopfloorXT in collaboration with Oracle—a significant step forward in enabling intelligent, resilient, and connected manufacturing," said Rajeev Khazanchi, SVP & Global Markets Leader, InspireXT. "This solution seamlessly unifies production and maintenance operations in one single digital layer, bridging the physical and digital worlds to help manufacturers boost efficiency, reduce downtime, and scale performance."

"Oracle is proud to collaborate with InspireXT on the Connected Shopfloor solution," said Tim Zuch, GVP, Industrial Manufacturing, Oracle. "By integrating Oracle Cloud technologies with InspireXT's deep manufacturing expertise, we're enabling customers to harness data across their operations, streamline production, and accelerate their Industry 4.0 journey."

Connected ShopfloorXT represents InspireXT's commitment to advancing manufacturing excellence through Connected Intelligence. The solution empowers manufacturers to integrate shopfloor operations with enterprise applications, delivering real-time visibility, predictive insights, and data-driven decision-making across production environments.

This launch underscores InspireXT's strong partnership with Oracle and reinforces its focus on helping manufacturers leverage digital technologies to achieve operational excellence, agility, and growth.

For more information about Connected ShopfloorXT or to schedule a demo, please visit www.inspirext.com.

About InspireXT

InspireXT is a leading end-to-end digital transformation and value chain consulting firm. The company combines business process expertise with enterprise platforms, cloud, and AI technologies to connect commerce and operations seamlessly.

InspireXT specializes in creating customer-centric supply chain solutions that unify sales and service channels with operations—delivering an "Everything Everywhere" experience. Its connected solutions enable a unified customer view and seamless integration across sales, service orders, returns, e-commerce, collections, and global availability checks.

Media Contact

Nikhil More, InspireXT Consulting, 91 9552559080, [email protected], www.inspirext.com

SOURCE InspireXT Consulting