InspireXT Partners With Databricks to Accelerate Digital Core + AI in Supply Chains

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform will provide the technology anchor for InspireXT's Connected Intelligence solutions – extending the Digital Core by combining data, process and AI to deliver governed, validated, industry-aligned solutions that embed insight and automation across supply chains.

Through the partnership with Databricks, InspireXT will focus on transformation within Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Retail, where InspireXT brings its supply chain expertise, GxP and CSV-ready accelerators, and Connected Process Model together with Databricks' unified data foundation, governance and AI capabilities to deliver industry-specific outcomes such as accelerated product development cycles, streamlined compliance, end-to-end supply chain visibility, improved inventory efficiency, and stronger sustainability performance.

InspireXT will continue to scale the global delivery of its Data and AI services, spanning strategy and platform modernisation, data engineering and operations, enterprise AI agent, and managed services – underpinned by its Connected Delivery Model to provide customers with assured and repeatable outcomes that unlock value from process and data.

The partnership will enable integration of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with NaturalAI™ – InspireXT's proprietary platform for enterprise process modelling, process and AI orchestration and AI-enabled solution delivery – creating additional value for customers and accelerating time-to-value for supply chain transformation initiatives.

Kuldeep Thakur, Founder & CEO of InspireXT, said:

"Our mission is to build the most trusted supply chains by connecting commerce to operations. With Databricks as a strategic partner, we extend Digital Core + AI through Connected Intelligence – creating supply chains that are resilient, responsive and cost-efficient, while helping people and organisations to do more and be more.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform is crucial to this mission and complements our existing partnerships. Customers don't want another platform in isolation – they expect us to have already designed, blueprinted and connected the pieces, so they can deliver on their promises with confidence. With NaturalAI™ and our Connected Delivery Model, we provide validated, solution-driven outcomes that unlock value and ensure sustainable transformation."

About InspireXT

InspireXT specialises in customer-centric supply chain transformation, connecting commerce to operations and delivering innovative digital solutions powered by leading platforms including Databricks, Oracle and Salesforce.

Headquartered in London, InspireXT serves a global client base across Pharmaceuticals & Life Sciences, Manufacturing and Retail industries. InspireXT has operations in the UK, Americas, Middle East, India and Singapore.

InspireXT's Value and Operating System is anchored in our mission to lead customers in building the most trusted supply chains by connecting commerce to operations and driving measurable outcomes.

Guided by our vision to become a leading brand in supply chain transformation through Connected Intelligence, Enterprise Apps, and Sustainable Services, we are driven by a deeper purpose: to empower people and organisations to do more, and realise their potential by connecting technology, operations, and intelligence for sustainable, values-led growth.

Media Contact

Nikhil More, InspireXT Consulting, 91 9552559080, [email protected], www.inspirext.com

