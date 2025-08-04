InspireXT Strengthens North American Presence as It Advances AI-Driven Supply Chain Transformation

With AI at the core and a renewed leadership and global market expansion focus, InspireXT is continuing its commitment to transformative supply chain solutions and impactful client partnerships across global markets. Post this

Founded in the United Kingdom in 2019, InspireXT has rapidly expanded its global footprint by delivering innovative solutions to clients in the Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, and Retail sectors. The company's growth is supported by strategic technology partnerships with Oracle and Salesforce, and it recently announced plans to launch new capabilities on the Snowflake platform - further enhancing its AI-driven supply chain offerings.

Kuldeep Thakur, Managing Director of InspireXT, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave to InspireXT. His track record of building and transforming businesses, combined with a deep commitment to client success, makes him an ideal leader for our next phase of growth. Dave's customer-first mindset and values-driven approach will be instrumental as we expand our footprint across the Americas."

Dave Madan shared his thoughts on joining InspireXT:

"At InspireXT, I've found more than a company—I've joined a purpose-driven organization built on trust, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to client success. I'm honored to be part of a team that places sustainable customer value at the core of every decision. With InspireXT's advanced AI capabilities and deep industry expertise, we are uniquely positioned to deliver transformative, experience-led solutions that drive lasting impact—both for our clients and the communities we serve.

InspireXT was founded with a vision that goes beyond financial outcomes—prioritizing customer success, long-term partnerships, and continuous transformation. The company's culture is rooted in trust, purpose, and commitment to delivering meaningful impact through every interaction."

Backed by a purpose-led culture and a rapidly growing global team, InspireXT continues to invest in innovation, strategic alliances, and customer success. As InspireXT enters its next phase of growth, it remains committed to advancing supply chain excellence by embedding artificial intelligence across its solutions and clients' value chains.

