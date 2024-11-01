Inspiria Outdoor Advertising recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. revealed on August 13, 2024 that Inspiria Outdoor, a local Westchester NY company ranks No. 1615 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Inspiria Outdoor, a local Westchester NY company ranks No. 1615 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are honored to be recognized among this year's incredible group of fastest growing private companies. Our success is attributed to the energy and responsiveness our team brings to the table and our attention to detail. We thank our clients for their confidence and will continue to deliver unmatched service to clients and agencies throughout the United States. Inspiria Outdoor's ability to deliver powerful and strategically placed outdoor media, I am certain, will lead to continued growth and success!" Ronnie Ram, President & CEO
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
Inspiria Outdoor is an advertising and media buying agency focusing exclusively on outdoor advertising in every major US market. Our job is to guide our clients and agency partners by providing the best media options and mix to meet both your budget and campaign goals thereby providing 100% alignment.
