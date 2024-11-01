Inspiria Outdoor Advertising recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. revealed on August 13, 2024 that Inspiria Outdoor, a local Westchester NY company ranks No. 1615 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Inspiria Outdoor, a local Westchester NY company ranks No. 1615 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.