Inspiring Stories of Entrepreneurial Resilience: Trailblaze with Anthony Lacavera Announces New Season

This season features a dynamic lineup of prominent guests, including Canadian VCs and Dragons Den investors Arlene Dickinson and Michele Romanow, educators Reza Satchu and Dr. Richard Isaacson, serial founder Sabrina Fiorellino, and astronaut Commander Chris Hadfield. Each guest brings a unique perspective and valuable insights to the conversation.

Listeners can tune in to Season 2 of Trailblaze on major platforms and by visiting anthonylacavera.com/podcast.

"Despite these challenging economic times, there are so many compelling stories to inspire and educate entrepreneurs and changemakers — yet we are bombarded by distracting and negative content online. I'm excited to continue to highlight some of the incredible people in my network who are living stories of resilience, sharing their business and personal challenges," stated host Anthony Lacavera.

Season 2 of Trailblaze was shot in multiple locations over the course of a year. The show was produced by CreatorClub, a studio and content pipeline platform that Globalive has invested in.

The inspiring stories and valuable lessons shared in both seasons of Trailblaze are available free by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube, and by joining the mailing list at anthonylacavera.com/podcast.

