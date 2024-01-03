Inspiring True Stories about the Journey from Felon to Faithful

New book shares a compilation of stories from rehabilitated women who found redemption through Jesus Christ

PHOENIX, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dedicating more than 20 years to ministry, Norman O. Christianson, Scribe has opened his doors to women who have endured hardship, helping them to overcome their past. He shares some of their stories in "The Fourth Watch: A Woman's Journey."

Christianson shares how he and his wife, Elizabeth, have spent the 20 years ministering to women who have suffered from addiction, abuse, or have been incarcerated. All the stories shared in "The Fourth Watch" are true, shared with Christianson by the women who experienced them.

"Many of the women we have helped have lived in agonizing circumstances," Christianson said, "they felt like they had no way out. Every story is unique, but they all share at least some similarities."

These stories are shared so that readers can see for themselves the ultimate forgiveness and transformation that these women found through faith.

In addition to the stories of the women he has helped, Christianson also shares some stories of his own. He discusses his own battle with an addiction to food, and how his own opinion of himself, reinforced by those around him, made him feel stifled from achieving his potential.

"In God I have found my true purpose," Christianson said. "Now, I want to help others grow and turn their lives around through their own walk with the Lord. God can help anyone find their way out of the darkness."

All proceeds from this book will go directly to a 501(c)(3) corporation to establish and maintain a facility akin to the one described in The Fourth Watch.

About the author

Norman O. Christianson is married to Elizabeth. They have two sons, both of whom are married. He was ordained as a pastor in 1981 and served churches in the Midwest. Together with his wife, who is also an ordained pastor, they operate a ministry that serves women who have endured abuse, battled addiction, and/or have been incarcerated. They have been involved in this ministry for over 20 years.

