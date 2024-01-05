Inspiring True Story of Overcoming Childhood Trauma and Rebuilding with Metal and Iron

IFBB Bikini Pro shares her path to taking control of her life and healing her inner child

BRANDON, MB, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the surface, Laura Louise projects confidence and discipline, however this is not something that has always come easily to her. In her new book, "The Need to Nurture: Broken by Hearts of Steel, Rebuilt by Metal and Iron," she reveals her difficult childhood that left her navigating layers of trauma and how she turned that trauma into success as a bodybuilding champion.

In this memoir about childhood trauma, abandonment, and abuse, Louise shares how she was a latchkey kid who learned how to protect herself by any means necessary.

"Over the years, the violence and head games persisted, leaving one painful scar after another," Louise said. "As a latchkey kid, I was parenting myself and my brother, who I was only about two years older than. I was missing the parental aspect of nurturing. As a child myself, my role had been changed, and my needs as a child were stripped from me. I was always under a spotlight, criticized for my every flaw and mistake, no matter how minor."

As she got older, and began to overwork herself as a distraction, pushing her goals further and further to the point that they were unreachable, just to keep her mind from being idle. It was once she turned her fear into fuel as an adult that she was able to turn a corner and begin to heal, turning to the gym as an outlet, and earning her IFBB pro card as a result.

"The need to nurture and the need to feel productive has fueled my purpose," Louise said. "I couldn't control my environment, so I decided to take control of myself and my body. I've competed in over 40 bodybuilding competitions. Now when I'm in the spotlight, it's because I put myself there to show off my hard work."

Louise plans to continue sharing her story in future books to help others who are looking to overcome their own traumas.

"The Need to Nurture: Broken by Hearts of Steel, Rebuilt by Metal and Iron"

By Laura Louise

ISBN: 9781665742139 (softcover); 9781665742122 (hardcover); 9781665742146 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Laura Louise is an entrepreneur in the fitness industry as well as the food and beverage community. She is the mother of four grown children and nine morkies. Married for over 33 years, she works toward creating a latchkey program for children. This is her first book. To learn more, please visit her Instagram or https://www.lauralouiseauthor.com/.

