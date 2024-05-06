InspiriTec announces customer service contract with NASA

Social Enterprise committed to employing those with disabilities will provide contact center and IT service desk solutions for NASA employees

PHILADELPHIA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NASA has selected InspiriTec Inc. to provide Contact Center, Enterprise Service Desk, and Document Imaging and Mailroom services for the NASA Shared Services Center, based at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

InspiriTec agents field calls from NASA employees and contractors in the areas of human resources, finance, procurement, and IT support. The InspiriTec team includes upward of 60 employees, including a small group onsite at Stennis handling Document Imaging and Mailroom services, with Contact Center and Service Desk agents working from its Philadelphia office and others virtually. Importantly, InspiriTec's team includes not only those directly answering the calls, but also all project management, supervisors, and technical support positions – allowing InspiriTec to provide its employees an opportunity for upward mobility, promoting from within.

InspiriTec is an AbilityOne Social Enterprise in the SourceAmerica network committed to employing individuals with disabilities to deliver products and services to federal agencies. The total award value of this contract is $35 million over a five-year performance period.

John F. Connolly, Jr., InspiriTec cofounder and CEO, said, "This contract takes us to a new level of complexity and sophistication. We're grateful to build on our experience and success."

"NASA and InspiriTec have complementary cultures," Connolly added. "Both highly value employee care, and both emphasize that taking excellent care of employees in turn helps those employees serve customers effectively and knowledgeably. They have a very sincere affinity with our mission."

"We want to congratulate InspiriTec for this prestigious and well-deserved contract," said Richard Belden, President and CEO of SourceAmerica. "This AbilityOne Program contract highlights that people with disabilities, who are the most underutilized workforce in America, are valuable and successful employees that can perform to exacting standards in meaningful, upwardly mobile and well-paying jobs."

Kathy Linn, InspiriTec's Program Manager of the Enterprise Services Center program, celebrated her 43rd year serving NASA on May 1. She has now transitioned to InspiriTec from the legacy program operating this project. "I am new to InspiriTec," she says, "a little over two months." She stresses that "NASA is very definitely customer-focused, training the staff to provide exceptional customer service. We strive for excellent customer satisfaction with each and every call."

Experience has taught Linn that fielding customer service calls requires skill and understanding. "It's not an easy job," she says. "People aren't calling to say hello. They're calling when they have a problem or are in danger of missing a deadline. We have to have empathy for the customer, focus on the issue at hand, and get it resolved."

Is NASA a fun group to work with? "It's really interesting," she says. "We're going back to the moon and going to Mars. I believe we're going to make it. It's very cool."

Rodney Boyd, an InspiriTec trainee with the NASA team, would gladly agree. "I never dreamed I'd ever be able to say I could be part of the NASA mission," he said. "It hit home when I went to the NASA headquarters to get my badge and ID for the job. We're going to learn the actual NASA systems, using software that's new to me."

Boyd, who described himself as "an IT enthusiast rebuilding computers since I was 12," said, "I'm glad to be showcasing my skills for InspiriTec in this way. They've been nothing but good to me in giving me this opportunity. They help you be the best you can so you can succeed. They care. InspiriTec takes care of their people."

The InspiriTec team recently completed a successful 60-day phase-in and started taking live calls on April 1.

For more information about the work and mission of InspiriTec, visit InspiriTec.org.

About InspiriTec

InspiriTec provides award-winning Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions, delivering superior customer service by combining customized technology with affirmative employment of professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals. InspiriTec was founded in 2000 by a core management team under the Computer Science program at the University of Pennsylvania. Today, employees perform under an innovative Social Enterprise model that integrates intelligent technology with inspiring compassion to raise the standards of contact center and IT support for businesses, nonprofits, and government organizations.

Media Contact

Dean Marino, InspiriTec Inc., 1 215-574-6714, [email protected], InspiriTec.org

SOURCE InspiriTec Inc.