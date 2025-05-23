InspiriTec Celebrates Sixth-Place Showing in 2025 Inquirer Top Workplaces List

Philadelphia-based InspiriTec Inc. has landed at number 6 on The Philadelphia Inquirer's 2025 Top Workplace rankings. The company provides award-winning Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions, delivering superior customer service by combining customized technology with affirmative employment of professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals.

PHILADELPHIA, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the ninth straight year, InspiriTec Inc. has landed on the Philadelphia Inquirer's list of Top Workplaces. But this year it was special: InspiriTec came in at number 6 among companies with 500 or more employees.

The Top Workplace list, one of more than 60 conducted nationwide, is compiled by the Exton-Pa.-based survey company Energage. Any company with 50 or more employees in the Philadelphia region was eligible to compete. Rankings appeared in The Inquirer on May 18.

Providing award-winning Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions to state and federal government departments, as well as commercial customers, InspiriTec affirmatively employs professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals. CEO and cofounder John Connolly sums up the company credo this way: "If we take good care of our people, they'll take good care of our customers."

Nick Mendillo, one of the case managers at InspiriTec's Philadelphia office, is part of a unique team that supports employees, especially those with special needs, and acts as liaison between them and company management. Why has InspiriTec made the list so often? "We do whatever it takes to enable our employees to succeed, going way above and beyond what other organizations do," Mendillo said. "That might include financial help, like maybe helping with the rent, but it could be anything: buying groceries for someone who can't get out of the house, arranging Wi-fi at home, digging deeper to find out what the issue is."

Regarding the nine-year streak, Connolly said that "it's become something of a legacy. It's taken on a momentum of its own. I'm proud of our leadership, and especially of our new employees. They're working so hard, doing such a good job. They reflect two aspects of our company culture: our commitment to taking care of our employees and our equally strong commitment to excellent service."

Jay Tembo, customer service representative, said, "They are unlike any company I've ever worked for. I look forward to work. It's fulfilling because I know what it's like to struggle, and in my job I help people who are struggling, who call in with problems, and I do my best to help them out."

Jeff Bruno, NASA Service Desk Team Leader, said he has wanted to work in IT for a long time. "To work with NASA and help fix people's problems, there's never a dull moment, and it's something to feel proud of," he said. "InspiriTec prioritizes service and helps you improve. But it's also a very familial environment; they make it easy to be a part of things."

Senior project manager Jeanine Ferguson, who oversees all the InspiriTec projects in Pennsylvania, said that authenticity – "actually doing and being what you say in your mission statement" – is what sets InspiriTec apart. She likes the fact that employees feel free to discuss any issues facing them at work. And she's ready to give them whatever they need; "I wear a lot of different hats. I'm there doing the extra for our staff so that they, in turn, can do the extra for our callers. We're always there for our colleagues, and I like getting better at listening, at helping. Work is making me a better person."

