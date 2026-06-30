InspiriTec, Inc. makes N.J. Top Workplaces list yet again

InspiriTec, Inc. has made the New Jersey Top Workplaces list once again, making it the fifth time in six years. From its office in Newark, InspiriTec provides Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions to state and federal government agencies, as well as commercial customers. But there's more. InspiriTec affirmatively employs professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals. Workers and managers alike praise the InspiriTec workplace, a supportive, positive environment that encourages workers to become their best selves. Employees report that their work has made their lives better in a range of ways.

InspiriTec, Inc. is on quite a run.

NEWARK, N.J., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Already a four-time winner, InspiriTec, Inc. has made it five, making the list of New Jersey Top Workplaces yet again. The company is at number six on this year's rankings among companies with 500 or more employees.

Presented by NJ.com and Jersey's Best, the New Jersey Top Workplaces list is based on employee surveys administered by Exton, Pa.-based Energage. Some 9,325 organizations were invited to participate for 2026, and of those, 125 earned a place among New Jersey Top Workplaces.

For more than a quarter-century, InspiriTec, Inc. has been providing Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions to state and federal government agencies, as well as commercial customers. In 2009, from offices in Newark, N.J., its agents began giving inbound professional licensee support for the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs (DCA). InspiriTec agents field questions from professional licensees such as nurses, medical examiners, home improvement contractors, and social workers.

It's not just the work that makes InspiriTec different. At the core of its mission, the company affirmatively employs professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals. President and CEO John Connolly sums up the company credo this way: "If we take good care of our people, they'll take good care of our customers."

Both the work and the philosophy are central. "Work gives employees financial freedom, and that's important," Connolly said. "But we're also very concerned with the personal and social rewards of work. We are our best selves when we are creative, solve problems, and give our time, not just for payment, but also in terms of investing ourselves, providing more. That investment of self provides its own intrinsic rewards: we are fulfilling our destinies, being complete people."

Ryan Schepise, DCA Project Manager, said he's seen how having a reliable job helps workers at InspiriTec realize their best selves. "I've seen so many cases of employees who, when they started here, were in a not so good place, and elevated themselves to a better place," he says. "That's down to their dedication and commitment, of course. And we also try to accommodate whatever needs they may have to be successful.

"We see the challenges they've had to overcome," Schepise continued. "You see their performance and skills grow, but also maybe with this job they've been able to improve their life situations, they learn to work with constructive criticism, and they grow in self-awareness. I've seen people make their way up the ladder, from Customer Service Representative (CSR) all the way to supervisor. The reasons are as many as the people, but in general, they try to do better, they learn every single day, and they try to push forward."

Darnita Jackson, shift supervisor, is one such employee. She said that her particular disabilities made it hard to find work. "No one wanted to hire me because of my doctor's appointments," she said, "and often I don't feel well and have to call in sick. But at InspiriTec they're very positive people, and they'll work with you, adjust your schedule, make accommodations, and they'll always say, 'You're doing a good job.' They make you want to do better." Having a job lightened her load as a mother of three, and within a year of coming to InspiriTec, she landed the supervisory position.

Tom Kinney, now in his sixth year as a CSR at InspiriTec, has had Type I diabetes with retinopathy for more than forty years. Sometimes his eyes bleed and it's hard to see his computer screen. If his blood sugar gets too low, seizures can be an issue. "Never before had I worked for a place where I thought people cared," he said. "But here, the understanding of the staff and managers has been incredible." He can only work a few days a week, yet his supervisors have made it happen – and that has made a big difference in his life outside the workplace. "I was constantly concerned about money, and that threw a shadow over everything," he said. "But now, I walk a little taller, have much less anxiety, and I feel I'm making my own money, doing the job, being a part of something bigger."

Jackson added, "I really see why InspiriTec gets all these awards. You're really not going to find another workplace like this one."

For more information about the 2026 New Jersey Top Workplaces list, click here. For more information about the work and mission of InspiriTec, visit them at InspiriTec.org.

About InspiriTec

InspiriTec provides award-winning Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions, delivering superior customer service by combining customized technology with affirmative employment of professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals. InspiriTec was founded in 2000 by a core management team under the Computer Science program at the University of Pennsylvania. Today, employees perform under an innovative model that integrates intelligent technology with compassion to raise the standards of contact center and IT support for businesses, nonprofits, and government organizations.

Media Contact

Dean Marino, Inspiritec, Inc., 1 215-574-6714, [email protected], https://inspiritec.org

SOURCE Inspiritec, Inc.