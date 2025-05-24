InspiriTec Is a Big Double Winner at 2025 UniqueSource Distinguished Service Awards

UniqueSource has awarded Inspiritec, Inc. of Philadelphia an Innovation Award for its Work-Based Training Program for the state Office of Vocational Rehabilition, as well as an Achievement Award, which went to outstanding employee Kim Williams of InspiriTec.

HERSHEY, Pa., May 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InspiriTec won big at the UniqueSource Distinguished Service Awards at the Hershey Lodge and Convention Center on Thursday, May 22. It was a two-in-one night for Philadelphia-based InspiriTec: it won for a program it designed and ran as an organization, and an outstanding employee, Kim Williams, won a UniqueSource Achievement Award.

InspiriTec was picked for the UniqueSource Innovation Award, which celebrates a program, service, product, or business initiative that exemplifies innovation and excellence, contributing to both the success of an organization and meaningful employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. InspiriTec was honored for the Unemployment Compensation Work-Based Training Program, which it developed for the Pennsylvania Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR).

In this distinctive program, InspiriTec hired Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) to take calls for the state Office of Unemployment Compensation. InspiriTec also provided work-readiness assistance in resume writing, networking, job searching, interviewing, completing job applications, and soft skills.

Kim Williams is a big success coming out of the Work-Based Training Program. She sped through the virtual program in less than four months, and soon she had earned a permanent, full-time position on the state Medical Marijuana Project Team Helpdesk. Not bad for a woman who had not held a job for 12 years before that.

Asked about the award, Williams said, "I feel excited. I feel undeserving but appreciative."

What was the training program like? "The trainers were wonderful – and they're still very supportive," Williams said. "Any issue I have, I can take to them."

Terrence Barr, project manager for the UC Work-based Training Program, said, "When I first met her, I could tell Kim was very positive, ready to go. I could tell she was going to be an asset to the team. You have to have a heart for customer service. Not everyone can do it. And Kim has that heart."

Asked about the need to have heart, Williams said, "We're all going through something, and I understand that. If you're calling, that means you have an issue, so let's try to work on it together." You also need to be "ready for how fast it moves, note-taking, multi-tasking to help customers as well as you can in real time."

Nick Mendillo, one of InspiriTec's case managers and a member of the training team, calls Williams's award "wonderful on all counts. She is adroit, capable, and represents herself very well; that was reflected in her quick placement. She learns fast and is motivated to do well."

Mendillo added that InspiriTec's innovative approach to the Training Program is why it won the UniqueSource Innovation Award. "Kim had been out of work for a long time," he said, "All she needed was someone to give her the tools she needed to succeed, someone to go deeper. We're in that world already; that's what we do well."

Barr concurred: "We go above and beyond for our employees, far more than other companies do. Maybe we'll buy groceries for somebody who can't make it out of the house, or maybe, if the employee is struggling, we'll dig a little deeper to discover what's causing the issue, then do our best to remediate it so they can do their best work."

"It's not just lip service," Williams said about InspiriTec. "They listen to you. They care about what's going on with you. You can feel that they care."

More information on the UniqueSource awards is here.

For more information about the work and mission of InspiriTec, visit them at InspiriTec.org.

About InspiriTec

InspiriTec provides award-winning Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions, delivering superior customer service by combining customized technology with affirmative employment of professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals. InspiriTec was founded in 2000 by a core management team under the Computer Science program at the University of Pennsylvania. Today, employees perform under an innovative workplace model that integrates intelligent technology with inspiring compassion to raise the standards of contact center and IT support for businesses, nonprofits, and government organizations.

