InspiriTec Recognized Once Again in New Jersey Top Workplaces List

InspiriTec, Inc has been honored with a place on the New Jersey Top Workplaces for 2025, the fourth time in five years for the company. Providing award-winning Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions to state and federal government agencies, as well as commercial customers, InspiriTec affirmatively employs professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals.

Providing award-winning Contact Center and IT Help Desk solutions to state and federal government agencies, as well as commercial customers, InspiriTec affirmatively employs professionals with disabilities, veterans, and disadvantaged individuals. President and CEO John Connolly sums up the company credo this way: "If we take good care of our people, they'll take good care of our customers."

In 2009, InspiriTec began providing inbound professional licensee support for the New Jersey Department of Consumer Affairs. That work continues today, as InspiriTec agents field questions from professional licensees such as nurses, medical examiners, home improvement contractors, and social workers.

Presented by NJ.com and Jersey's Best, the New Jersey Top Workplaces list is based on employee surveys administered by Exton, Pa.-based Energage. Any New Jersey-based organization with 50 or more employees was eligible; InspiriTec was on the list of companies with 50 to 149 employees. The list was published on June 19.

Susan Bertoldo, Case Manager at the InspiriTec office in Newark, N.J., said she can see why the Philadelphia-based company is on the list. "We have a very supportive and caring environment, and employees can really see that," she said. A unique stratum of case managers facilitates communication between management and employees. Case managers also help employees overcome obstacles and get their questions answered. "When employees are happy," she said, "it shows in their performance."

Ryan Schepise, Project Manager at the Newark office, said, "Everyone comes from different walks of life and brings different skill sets. Some are great at customer service and need to work on their technical skills, or vice versa. We focus on how to enhance their skills and reduce challenges for them."

That begins with attentive training. "We have a lot of one-on-one training so employees feel ready to get on the phones," said Bertoldo, "and we continue to support them so they never feel at a loss, or that they're out there by themselves."

Chief Project Officer Gordon Clinkscale says, "You can feel the difference in the day-to-day energy. People feel good working here, and they feel free to make suggestions about things we all can get better at. Traditionally, call centers have high attrition rates, but ours are lower than typical industry attrition rates. Employee satisfaction comes out in the service our people deliver."

Call center work is tough. "When people call in to a call center, they're not calling just to say hello," Clinkscale said. "They have a problem, and often they're not having a good day because of it. So, you have to absorb, listen, empathize, show you understand the complexities of their problem. Then you have to know your stuff, your resources, how to use the tools that can lead to a solution for your customer. And six minutes later, you have to rinse and repeat."

"It's fast-paced, very demanding," Bertoldo said, "with a high volume of calls. You have to adapt, change pace, all with a smile in your voice."

Clinkscales said, "Our team has all sorts of backgrounds, and many of them know how it feels to have a tough time or be marginalized. So, there's a high level of team empathy at work. Their life experiences as persons with a disability helps them empathize and provide solutions. Their disability is also their superpower in a contact center."

