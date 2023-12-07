Inspirus, the Leading Expert in Employee Recognition and Engagement Solutions, Embarks on a New Chapter as a Pluxee Company

Today marks a milestone in the history of Inspirus as we proudly become a Pluxee company. Inspirus will extend its reach and deepen our impact, bringing innovative solutions to a wider audience with the added strength and support of Pluxee. - Inspirus CEO Tatiana Frierson Post this

To better support companies in the face of changes at the workplace, and individual expectations of well-being and fulfilment

To support its growth strategy, by creating more value for all its stakeholders

An innovative brand that has strong ambitions in a growing market, Pluxee is the preferred partner of companies for an enhanced digital employee benefits and engagement.

Tatiana Frierson, CEO of Inspirus, said: "Today marks a milestone in the history of Inspirus as we proudly become a Pluxee company. This transition is much more than a change in our brand identity; it's a testament to our growth, resilience, and unwavering dedication to making workplaces more engaging and rewarding. As a Pluxee Company, Inspirus will extend its reach and deepen our impact, bringing innovative solutions to a wider audience. We're excited for the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to enrich the employee experience with the added strength and support of Pluxee."

As a Pluxee Company, Inspirus will be able to leverage synergies in technology, expertise, and global reach, while continuing Inspirus' 130+ year legacy of excellence. Inspirus will continue to drive innovation in employee engagement and recognition, providing clients with more comprehensive and effective solutions, while redefining industry standards on a global scale.

About Inspirus

Employees play a large part in defining a company's culture: their everyday experiences create the foundational structure that drives an organization to be strong, high-performing, and ultimately successful. Inspirus helps organizations harness the power of their greatest resource — their people — ensuring they feel valued and connected, fostering greater loyalty, performance, productivity and success. Through a SaaS-based technology platform and the support of tenured customer success experts, Inspirus' recognition, communication, and community building solutions foster engagement to help workplace culture evolve and thrive. For more information: www.inspirus.com

Inspirus is a Pluxee company.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is the global leading employee benefits and engagement partner that creates meaningful, engaging, and personalized experiences to contribute to the well-being of individuals at work and beyond. The company offers a full range of innovative and digital solutions deployed in 31 countries. From meal and food, culture, gifts to wellness and mobility, Pluxee's products and services are designed to bring more value to people. Pluxee promotes the well-being of more than 36 million consumers. Pluxee accompanies 500,000 clients to develop more meaningful relationships with their employees and improve their engagement. Pluxee simplifies the life of 1.7 million merchants every day. Strengthened by its historical ties with Sodexo, Pluxee with its 5,000 employees is committed to increase its influence as a CSR leader by giving its clients, partners and consumers the means to make more sustainable choices every day. For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

