Insta Max 20K Puffs Vape: The Future of Vaping Has Arrived

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vapesourcing UK, a leader in the vaping industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of the revolutionary Insta Max 20K Puffs Disposable Vape. This state-of-the-art device is set to redefine the vaping experience with its innovative features, offering an unprecedented level of satisfaction for both seasoned vapers and those new to the world of vaping.

A New Benchmark in Vaping Technology

The Insta Max 20K Puffs Disposable Vape is designed for vapers who demand more from their devices. With an impressive capacity of up to 20,000 puffs, this device eliminates the need for frequent replacements, providing a seamless and uninterrupted vaping experience. Powered by a rechargeable 550mAh battery, the device ensures that users can enjoy every last puff without worrying about battery life. The inclusion of a USB Type-C charging port allows for quick and efficient recharging, with a green indicator light signalling when the battery is fully charged.

This disposable vape is not just about longevity; it's also about delivering superior performance. The Insta Max 20000 Puff Disposable Vape is equipped with dual advanced mesh coil technology, optimized with a 1.20-ohm resistance. This cutting-edge technology enhances the flavour profile of every puff, ensuring a rich and full-bodied vaping experience that stands out in the crowded market of disposable vapes.

Unmatched Convenience and Innovation

One of the standout features of the Insta Max 20K Puffs Disposable Vape is its innovative refilling system. The device comes with two refillable pod containers that are easy to click into place, allowing users to continue vaping without any downtime. These containers are designed with an automatic sealing feature, ensuring a leak-proof experience whether connecting or disconnecting them. Additionally, the transparent material of the containers allows users to monitor the liquid levels effortlessly, ensuring that they never run out unexpectedly.

The convenience of the Insta Max 20K extends to its dual-flavor mode, a feature that sets it apart from other disposable vapes on the market. With the ability to switch between two flavours at the touch of a button, or even mix them for a unique vaping experience, users can enjoy the flexibility of having multiple flavours on hand without the need for multiple devices. This feature is particularly appealing to those who enjoy experimenting with different flavour combinations, offering a customizable and dynamic vaping experience.

A Variety of Flavors to Suit Every Palate

The Insta Max 20K Puffs Disposable Vape is available in 15 exquisite flavours, each carefully crafted to satisfy a wide range of tastes. Whether vapers prefer the refreshing taste of menthol, the sweetness of fruit flavours, or the richness of dessert-inspired options, there is a flavour for every palate. The TPD-compliant device ensures that all flavours are delivered with the highest quality nicotine salt, providing a smooth and satisfying hit with every puff.

Why Choose Insta Max 20K Puffs Disposable Vape?

The Insta Max 20K Puffs Disposable Vape is not just another disposable device; it is a game-changer in the vaping industry. Its combination of high puff count, rechargeable battery, dual-flavor mode, and advanced mesh coil technology make it a must-have for anyone serious about their vaping experience. The transparent liquid chambers add a layer of convenience, allowing users to keep track of their liquid levels at all times.

In a market saturated with disposable vapes, the Insta Max 20K stands out for its innovation, convenience, and superior performance. It is a device that has been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of modern vapers, providing an experience that is both satisfying and hassle-free.

Specifications at a Glance:



Puff Capacity: 20,000 Puffs Per Device



Battery: 550mAh Rechargeable (USB Type-C)



Coil Technology: Dual Advanced Mesh Coil



Coil Resistance: 1.20-ohm



Flavours: 15 TPD-compliant options



Refillable Pods: 2 x Transparent Containers



Flavour Mode: Dual Flavor Mode with Action Button



Nicotine: 20mg Nicotine Salt

Availability and Pricing

The Insta Max 20K Puffs Disposable Vape is now available for purchase exclusively at Vapesourcing UK. For more pricing information and to place an order, please visit https://vapesourcing.uk/ or contact our customer service team at contact service @vapesourcing.uk.

