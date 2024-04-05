InstaBomb Announces Patent Pending Innovation and Partners with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to Combat Hunger

Direct-to-consumer website launching in April

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instabomb announces the launch of its groundbreaking product, the Birria Bomb, now patent pending. In conjunction with this milestone, the woman-founded, mission-driven company forged a partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to support the fight against hunger in the local community.

InstaBomb is a meal solution that empowers cooks to make delicious meals without hours of cooking or searching for hard-to-find ingredients. The spice bomb is the shape and size of a bathbomb, made of herbs, spices, and other ingredients for use in an Instapot, crockpot, or stovetop. InstaBomb comes in three completely different all-in-one perfectly formulated meal starters: Pot Roast, Curry, and the newest, Birria Bombs.

"Our InstaBombs bring authentic, traditional meals to your home by just adding water and whatever meat or meat alternative of choice," explains Casey Dalton, founder of InstaBomb. "We created the bombs with the welfare of your family and friends in mind. Our ingredients are inclusive, whether you prefer meat or meat alternatives, and free from bullion and artificial flavors, colors, and harmful additives like MSG."

The Birria Bomb, their newest patent-pending offering not only simplifies meal preparation but doesn't compromise on taste, quality, or the dietary requirements of your family. Birria Bomb offers an easy and delicious solution for hosting gatherings and sharing authentic Birria Tacos with friends and family. Imagine the ease of the next Taco Tuesday. Plus– the InstaBombs are easy to scale, so they work perfectly whether you are cooking for two or 22.

"InstaBomb delivers slow-cooked flavor in your fast-paced life. You will get the ultimate in homemade taste, without the effort," promises Dalton.

InstaBomb's patent-pending status was granted on March 4, 2023, and following a successful soft launch, the company plans to launch its website in April 2024, making its innovative products available to consumers nationwide.

The key benefits of Birria Bombs (and all Instabomb varieties):

Cook in one pot– doing the dishes will be a breeze

Homemade taste with minimal effort

Quick and convenient

Versatile for all diets

Cost-effective and nutritious

Gives you more time to spend with family and friends

Delicious homecooked aromas coming from your kitchen

InstaBomb's mission is to make a positive impact on the lives of others. In line with this vision, the company has made a monthly financial commitment to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, providing 1000 meals per month to those most in need. This initiative underscores InstaBomb's dedication to social responsibility and making a meaningful difference in the community.

Dalton reports, "We are thrilled to join the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to help combat hunger and support those facing food insecurity in Los Angeles County."

For more information, visit instabombs.com or follow @instabombs on TikTok or @myinstbomb on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Casey Dalton

Founder, InstaBomb LLC

Email: [email protected]

**About InstaBomb LLC:**

InstaBomb LLC is an innovative food company specializing in convenient and nutritious meal solutions. Founded in 2024 by Casey Dalton, InstaBomb's mission is to provide healthier options for individuals and families who aspire to create authentic, traditional meals at home in a convenient and nutritious way. With its patent-pending Birria Bombs, Pot Roast Bombs, and Curry Bombs, InstaBomb brings authentic, traditional meals to homes across the United States, free from artificial colors, flavors, and harmful additives. In addition to its commitment to culinary excellence, InstaBomb is dedicated to making a positive impact on the community by partnering with organizations such as the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to combat hunger and food insecurity.

For more information, visit http://www.instabombs.com or follow @instabombs on TikTok or @myinstbomb on Instagram.

Media Contact

Casey Dalton, InstaBomb LLC, 888-888-8888, [email protected], http://instabombs.com

SOURCE InstaBomb LLC