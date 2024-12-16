InstaBrain Announces Two New Partnerships Following Platform Launch

Tech Platform Teams Up with Acrylic Financial and Brokers Alliance

PHOENIX, Ariz., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newly launched data-driven solution and real-time underwriting platform InstaBrain Inc., has announced two new partnerships with Acrylic Financial and Brokers Alliance, two innovative leaders in the insurance space, to revolutionize the digital user experience.

Brokers Alliance is one of the largest life insurance brokerages that distributes 21st century solutions to insurance professionals. Through the new partnership, Brokers Alliance will use InstaBrain's cutting-edge technology to give agents an instant-decision platform to guide their clients through the 100% digital sale or allow them to complete the application on their own in 20 minutes or less.

"Our technology is transforming the way insurance sales are made by providing innovative features, like our AI-powered machine learning platform, to make customers' insurance purchases as seamless as possible," said Frank Esquibel, InstaBrain chief technology officer. "We're transitioning into a new age of convenience for agents and their clients to cut down delays and improve accessibility."

Acrylic Financial is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm that embraces technology as the backbone to client wealth management and service. The partnership with InstaBrain will provide another tool for advisors across the country to service their clients with insurance products that complement the financial planning process, and will unburden the advisor from the typically cumbersome process of traditional insurance products.

"Our advisors have come to expect quick, efficient processing and support in all the various roles they fill for their clients," said Charles Truhlar, Acrylic Financial president. "Many advisors have shied away from offering valuable protection through insurance products because of the mountain of work, follow-ups, and unknown outcomes that comes with old-school risk management products. Instabrain offers portfolio protection through insurance that fits in the existing advisor workflow and is completed in minutes with a simple client conversation."

