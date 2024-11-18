InstaBrain, Fidelity Life Partner to Bring New InsurTech Platform to Thousands of Agents

"Fidelity Life is incredibly excited about its partnership with InstaBrain and the launch of InstaBrain Term. This is a natural progression in our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the life insurance purchasing experience," said Fidelity Life President and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Harkensee. Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with Fidelity Life, a company that shares our desire to boost innovation and excellence in serving individuals' insurance needs," said Frank Esquibel, chief technology officer of InstaBrain. "By integrating InstaBrain's real-time underwriting platform with Fidelity Life's top-tier products, we are empowering agents and clients alike with faster, smarter, and more seamless decision-making. This collaboration underscores the power of technology in simplifying complex insurance processes while maintaining the highest standards of service and reliability."

This partnership follows a significant development for Fidelity Life's parent company, Vericity, which was recently acquired by iA Financial Group, a unit of Canadian insurance company iA Financial Corporation, in an all-cash transaction valued at $170 million. Vericity's direct access to consumers and distribution capabilities were key factors in the acquisition, which aims to provide more affordable and accessible life insurance solutions to middle-market consumers through digital sales, swift policy issuance, and a focus on non-medically underwritten products at the point of sale.

"Fidelity Life is incredibly excited about its partnership with InstaBrain and the launch of InstaBrain Term" said Fidelity Life President and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Harkensee. "This is a natural progression in our ongoing commitment to revolutionizing the life insurance purchasing experience. By combining Fidelity Life's industry leading expertise in digital, data-driven underwriting with InstaBrain's sophisticated sales platform and industry-wide respect as an innovator in distribution, together we are setting a new standard for the industry- one that prioritizes speed, accuracy, and customer satisfaction."

This partnership marks InstaBrain's third major agreement since its launch, following deals with Brokers Alliance and Acrylic Financial.

Founded in 1896, Fidelity Life has focused on helping everyday families obtain life insurance. By offering a wide range of products, Fidelity Life aims to meet consumer needs as life and circumstances change. For more information, visit FidelityLife.com.

InstaBrain is an innovative instant-issue platform that assists consumers with quoting, applying, underwriting, and securing their insurance policy in a seamless online experience. For more information, visit InstaBrain.io.

InstaBrain is a one-of-a-kind instant-issue platform assisting consumers with quoting, applying, underwriting, and securing their insurance policy in one seamless online experience. In just minutes consumers can quote, apply, and get approved for Term Life Insurance, Disability Insurance, Critical Illness, Guaranteed Issue Whole Life, and more. InstaBrain also offers financial institutions, agents, and advisors the ability to offer insurance products to consumers in a 100% digital environment. It provides customers with access to purchase insurance 24/7 using the latest InsurTech technology.

