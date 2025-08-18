InstaBrain Partners with LifeQuotes.com to Enhance Instant Life Insurance Purchases

"This partnership with InstaBrain marks a bright path forward for Life Quotes' existing comparison model," said Robert Bland, CEO of Life Quotes. Post this

LifeQuotes.com empowers consumers to instantly compare unbiased quotes from dozens of leading life insurers, enabling them to maximize savings and choose confidently. Customers can anonymously view quotes and buy privately online or benefit from personalized guidance provided by licensed insurance agents.

"This partnership with InstaBrain marks a bright path forward for Life Quotes' existing comparison model," said Robert Bland, CEO of Life Quotes. "Our goal is to provide customers with a streamlined experience, allowing them to find and purchase policies without having to sacrifice their precious time, as some traditional models do. We look forward to integrating InstaBrain's technology and enhancing our offerings even further."

InstaBrain leverages sophisticated, cutting-edge technology utilizing over 10,000 data points including health records and demographics to match individuals seamlessly with optimal insurance products. The platform's adaptive system intelligently pivots to alternative suitable products, ensuring consumers are offered appropriate coverage even if their initial selection isn't available. Its comprehensive SDK and fully featured API stack enable flawless integration into existing distribution channels, empowering agents, advisors, call centers, and financial institutions to provide embedded, frictionless insurance solutions directly within their digital environments.

Since its launch, InstaBrain has rapidly onboarded over 4,000 agents, building strategic partnerships with top BGAs and financial institutions, revolutionizing the industry with seamless integration and distribution.

About LifeQuotes.com

LifeQuotes.com provides comparative term life, whole life and universal life insurance quotes to consumers from a panel of 50 highly-rated life insurers. The company's website allows life insurance shoppers to quote anonymously and buy from the insurer of their choice. LifeQuotes.com also provides call center/fulfillment services to large member organizations. The company's salaried agents are available 7 AM to 11 PM, 7 days a week.

About InstaBrain

InstaBrain is a one-of-a-kind instant-issue platform assisting consumers with quoting, applying, underwriting, and securing their insurance policy in one seamless online experience. In just minutes consumers can quote, apply, and get approved for Term Life Insurance, Disability Insurance, Critical Illness, Guaranteed Issue Whole Life, and more. InstaBrain also offers financial institutions, agents, and advisors the ability to offer insurance products to consumers in a 100% digital environment. It provides customers with access to purchase insurance 24/7 using the latest InsurTech technology.

