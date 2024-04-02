InstaLend Corporation Co-founder Saurabh Shah Honored with the 2024 PROGRESS in Lending Next Gen Leader Award

It's critically important to expand to recognize those people that are making a difference that have been in the business fifteen years or less. We need new leaders that are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail. We need creativity. We need bold new ideas. Post this

"Saurabh's exceptional leadership and innovative approach have been pivotal in InstaLend's growth and success," said said Sohin Shah, co-founder of InstaLend Corporation. "His efforts have not only helped us revolutionize real estate financial transactions but have also led to InstaLend's recognition as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by INC 5000 for consecutive years

"Our other awards all acknowledge the good work that executives are doing now, but we think it's critically important to expand to recognize those people that are making a difference that have been in the business fifteen years or less. We need new leaders that are not afraid to step forward and blaze a new trail. We need creativity. We need bold new ideas," said Tony Garritano, founder of PROGRESS in Lending.

The PROGRESS in Lending Next Gen Leader Award is a testament to Saurabh Shah's relentless drive, vision, and commitment to excellence. InstaLend Corporation congratulates Saurabh Shah on this well-deserved honor and looks forward to his continued success and leadership in the future.

For more information about the 2024 PROGRESS in Lending Next Gen Leader Award winners, please visit https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2024-next-gen-leader-award-winners-are/.

