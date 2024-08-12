For the 3rd Time, InstaLend Corporation Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 727 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 671 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that InstaLend Corporation ranks No.727 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for the third consecutive year on the INC 5000 list is an incredible honor. Our 671% growth rate over the past three years reflects our team's dedication, our clients' trust, and our ability to innovate in a dynamic real estate lending environment. We're optimistic about the opportunities ahead, as the demand for flexible, accessible capital continues to grow. At InstaLend, we're committed to leading the way in empowering real estate investors to seize these opportunities and shape the future of the industry" said Saurabh Shah, Co-founder of InstaLend.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"InstaLend is committed to helping our customers revitalize the approximately $25 trillion worth of aged U.S. housing stock, transforming it into move-in ready homes and rental housing for millions of Americans across the country", said Sohin Shah, Co-founder of InstaLend.

InstaLend Corporation, a trailblazer in real estate finance, has rapidly established itself as a leader in the industry by re-engineering the way property transactions are financed. Founded with a mission to provide investors with seamless access to capital, InstaLend offers innovative loan products that cater to the evolving needs of real estate entrepreneurs. The company's groundbreaking approach has garnered significant recognition, including being named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. for three consecutive years on the INC 5000 list, achieving an impressive 671% growth over the past three years. InstaLend's success is further highlighted by its accolades such as HousingWire's Rising Star award in 2023 and the 2024 PROGRESS in Lending Next Gen Leader Award. With a relentless focus on customer success and a commitment to disrupting traditional real estate finance, InstaLend continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

