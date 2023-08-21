InstallAware Open Sources Apple Game Porting Toolkit Installer, Providing a One-Click Solution for Users to Run PC Software on Macs.

"An alternative to Parallels hypervisor-based virtualization, platform-locked InstallShield, or Java-bound InstallAnywhere; InstallAware Multi Platform's native code Apple Game Porting Toolkit Installer runs Windows software and games on macOS in a single click." Tweet this

While most Mac users would be perplexed to complete those tasks, InstallAware's new, open source, and 100% free Apple Game Porting Toolkit Installer automates literally all of the above chores – getting the job done in no time from a point-and-click graphical interface. Furthermore, while the Game Porting Toolkit requires macOS Sonoma and Apple Silicon, InstallAware's solution also supports Intel Macs and older macOS versions. Best of all, it just takes a single click on the "Next" button in the setup wizard!

This setup wizard is also notarized by Apple, running instantly, without security hindrances or trust issues. It is ready for immediate download at http://www.installaware.com/iamp/agpt.dmg, and completely free for everyone to use for any purpose. Software developers may also download the source code of this setup wizard, all of which is published open source, from https://github.com/installaware/AGPT – InstallAware Software encourages contributions and improvements to its Apple Game Porting Toolkit Installer.

Despite macOS's market share rising in the US above 31% and Windows's market share continuing to fall below 54%, software installations on macOS remain hard to author. InstallAware brings its two decades of setup authoring expertise on Windows to macOS and Linux, pioneering its groundbreaking technologies on POSIX environments for the first time – including Partial Web Deployment with automatic resumes of broken downloads, and a 100% graphical scripting environment with no syntax to learn.

Making this even easier for software developers, all existing Windows setups based on InstallAware today can be instantly recompiled for POSIX. Customized wizard screens render pixel-perfect on macOS and Linux, backed by faithful script execution and intelligent command adaptations for underlying platforms, obviating the need for platform specific conditionals. This level of power and convenience is unheard of in the software industry, but has become something of an InstallAware trademark over time.

InstallAware has long been a staple in the world of AAA gaming. Crytek's legendary Crysis franchise for example, published by Electronic Arts and featuring the groundbreaking CryEngine that would become the longest-standing visual fidelity benchmark for 3D gaming, relied upon InstallAware to power their deployments. The incredible ease of use InstallAware provides by recompiling existing Windows setups verbatim for macOS, while offering full support for platform-native features such as Apple Notarization, all compiled into native code, bullet-proof packages; makes InstallAware Multi Platform the only logical choice for Windows game developers migrating their products to Apple platforms.

About InstallAware Software

InstallAware Software, founded in 2003, is the leading Cloud Infrastructure Company with its laser sharp focus on bullet-proof enterprise software deployment and repackaging – now supporting Linux and macOS targets as first-class citizens, in addition to Windows. InstallAware has been recognized by multiple awards coming from Microsoft, SDTimes "Leader of the Software Development Industry", Visual Studio Magazine Reader's Choice, ComponentSource, WindowsITPro, among other recognition. InstallAware Multi Platform is available in a free edition for all open source projects, and paid editions with prices starting at $1,799. For a fully functional 14-day trial and more information, visit www.installaware.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jason Strathmore

InstallAware Software

336 Guerrero

San Francisco, CA 94103

415 358 4094

[email protected]

http://www.installaware.com/

All product and company names herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE InstallAware Software