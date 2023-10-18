INSTANDA Honored with 2023 PropertyCasualty360 Insurance Luminary Award

Global digital platform provider for carriers and MGAs has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the Technology category.

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INSTANDA, a digital platform provider that enables carriers and MGAs to create, build and implement complex insurance products with agility, has been named to PropertyCasualty360's Insurance Luminaries Class of 2023 in the Technology category.

"Today's top insurance organizations recognize the industry's history and purpose while embodying contemporary processes and services," says NU Property & Casualty Executive Editor Elana Ashanti Jefferson. "My colleagues and I are thrilled to be able to recognize pace-setting insurance organizations, programs, practices, teams and individuals as part of the annual NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries recognition program."

This recognition celebrates innovation in the property and casualty insurance industry, spotlighting the top professionals, teams, organizations, programs, practices and products that strive to modernize and humanize the business. The 2023 honorees were selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been in furthering modernization and humanization of the P&C insurance business; and how committed and dedicated the nominee has been to high ethical standards, service and excellence.

"INSTANDA is honored to accept this recognition. We share a vision to help insurance organizations innovate at scale with a fully customizable, user-friendly no-code platform," said Geoff Keast, INSTANDA's VP of Sales. "Our founders worked on the buyer side of technology for years and knew what was missing in the marketplace. INSTANDA was created to address this market gap. To have the work of our company recognized as leading the much-needed, thoughtful modernization of the insurance industry is a distinct honor and exceptionally gratifying."

INSTANDA offers a complete digital platform for innovative insurers, including more than 80 carriers, MGAs and brokers in Europe, North America, UK, Japan, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Australia. Named one of the world's Top 50 InsurTechs for 2023 by CB Insights, INSTANDA is the insurance industry's first no-code core insurance platform that allows innovative insurers to digitize their entire business as well as break into new markets with quick-to-market new products while simultaneously overcoming the drawbacks of legacy IT systems and driving digital transformation. For more information, please visit instanda.com/us/ and follow us @instandaF2X on Twitter and INSTANDA on LinkedIn.

