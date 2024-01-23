INSTANDA Taps New VP to Oversee Client Relationships & Success for North America

INSTANDA announces today the promotion of Katy Murray to vice president of client success

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INSTANDA, a no-code, digital platform for insurance carriers and managing general agents, announces today the promotion of Katy Murray to vice president of client success where she will oversee all client relationships in North America. Katy previously served as strategic account manager for INSTANDA.

"Katy has shown time and time again her commitment to excellence, innovation and achieving meaningful results," said Tim Hardcastle, INSTANDA's CEO and co-founder. "Her profound insights into the insurance landscape, coupled with her strategic mindset, position her perfectly to lead our client success team in North America."

Reporting directly to INSTANDA COO Ben Snape, Murray will provide guidance and mentorship to all North American client success managers, helping them fortify client engagement and relationship cultivation. She will also work to identify obstacles hindering client goals and work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to implement effective solutions. Additionally, Murray will oversee accounts receivable, drive prompt resolution of financial affairs and help shape the product roadmap direction.

Bringing more than 16 years of experience in insurance and technology, Murray has demonstrated exceptional leadership in guiding teams and driving operational excellence. Prior to joining INSTANDA in March 2022, she was employed by Patra Corporation for nearly 8 years, most recently as the senior director of Patra Direct and Assist.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to continue to represent INSTANDA among our clients and expand our reach across North America as we work to revolutionize the insurance industry," said Murray. "I look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and value to our clients as we transform our industry and embrace digital solutions for the future."

INSTANDA is a global leader in the insurtech space offering a comprehensive suite of tools that allow insurers to effortlessly digitize their operations, swiftly launch innovative products and streamline complex processes. With its cloud-native platform, more than 100 carriers and MGAs have reshaped their businesses while also delivering unparalleled value to clients.

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA offers a complete digital platform for innovative insurers, including more than 80 carriers, MGAs and brokers in Europe, North America, UK, Japan, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Australia. Named one of the world's Top 50 InsurTechs for 2023 by CB Insights, INSTANDA is the insurance industry's first no-code core insurance platform that allows innovative insurers to digitize their entire business as well as break into new markets with quick-to-market new products while simultaneously overcoming the drawbacks of legacy IT systems and driving digital transformation. For more information, please visit instanda.com/us/ and follow us @instandaF2X on X and INSTANDA on LinkedIn.

