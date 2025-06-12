Instant Financial and goHappy Partner to Advance Frontline Employee Engagement

"Together, we're giving frontline employees the tools and resources they need to remain engaged and achieve greater financial independence." -- Tal Clark, Instant Financial CEO Post this

"Partnering with Instant is a natural fit for us," said Shawn Boyer, Founder and CEO of goHappy. "Our mission is to help frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. By giving them both timely access to their earned wages and tips and clear, consistent communication from their employer without having to download an app, we're eliminating major friction points in their daily lives and helping employers build more engaged and loyal frontline teams."

Employers leveraging Instant's EWA solution report a:

27% reduction in turnover

30% increase in job applicants

25% reduction in absenteeism

When paired with seamless communication through goHappy, these results are further amplified, driving higher enrollment rates that directly contribute to stronger engagement, lower turnover, and reduced absenteeism among frontline staff.

"goHappy's ability to engage the entire frontline workforce through simple, effective communication perfectly complements our mission at Instant," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Together, we're giving frontline employees the tools and resources they need to remain engaged and achieve greater financial independence."

For more information about how goHappy and Instant can improve frontline employee engagement and retention, please visit gohappyhub.com or instant.co.

About goHappy

goHappy is transforming how employers communicate and engage with their frontline workers by providing the most inclusive and simple app-free frontline engagement technology. The key to goHappy's success is enabling employers to reach 100% of their frontline employees where they already are - in their text messages. The team at goHappy has been operating in the frontline employee space for over 25 years. Its mission is to help ALL frontline workers feel more valued and connected so they can reach their full potential. In turn, employers not only improve communication to maximize engagement and happiness within their frontline employees, but also benefit from the bottom line impact that those improvements deliver. For more information on goHappy and its suite of frontline employee engagement solutions, visit www.gohappyhub.com.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

