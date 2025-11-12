Instant Financial Announces Top 10 Finalists for Inaugural Workforce Warriors Awards

After 140+ nominations, three service workers will receive a $1,000 gift card

ATLANTA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instant Financial, the fintech company modernizing payments for hourly workers and their employers, today announced the Top 10 finalists for its inaugural Workforce Warriors Awards, a first-of-its-kind recognition program celebrating the hourly workers who power America's service industries.

In its first year, the program received more than 140 nominations from across the country — spanning restaurant staff, office workers, warehouse associates, delivery drivers, and more. Each nomination demonstrates dedication, resilience, and a commitment to excellence in their workplaces and communities.

Congratulations to the following individuals who have been named the Top 10 Workforce Warriors finalists for 2025:

Noah Allen, McDonald's

Heather Breza, Buffalo Wild Wings

Laura Bush, McDonald's

Courtney Cooper, Sonic Drive-In

Nicole Dotson, Hardee's

James Duncan, Schenker (via Randstad)

Tayler George, Papa Johns

Sayvar Lawson, Daimler Truck (via Randstad)

Kierstin Luker, Cotton Patch Cafe

Destiny Schaefer, Glory Days Grill

A panel of industry judges will now review the finalists, evaluating their stories of excellence and the ways they go above and beyond in their roles. Three Workforce Warrior winners will be announced on December 3, 2025, each receiving a $1,000 Visa gift card — just in time for the holidays.

The judging panel includes:

Tal Clark, CEO, Instant Financial

Steve Price, Co-Founder, Lazy Dog Restaurants

Callie Evergreen, Editor, FSR Magazine

Ben Coley, Editor, QSR Magazine

Kevin O'Bold, VP of Finance, Ultra Steak, Inc.

"From kitchen lines to front desks, America's hourly workers are the heartbeat of our communities," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "The stories we received through Workforce Warriors are inspiring reminders of the commitment and pride these individuals bring to their work every day. We're honored to celebrate them."

Visit instant.co/workforce-warrior to learn more.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $8 billion in earnings and $5 billion in tips at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

