Instant Financial Expands Financial Wellness Platform with Insurify Partnership, Helping Workers Save on Auto Insurance

"Auto insurance is one of the largest monthly expenses for many working Americans. By adding Insurify to our Financial Wellness Platform, we're giving employees an easy way to compare rates and potentially reduce that expense." -- Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial Post this

The new offering comes as financial stress remains a significant challenge for hourly workers. According to Instant Financial's 2026 State of America's Hourly Workers Report, 62% of hourly workers have relied on costly financial workarounds such as payday loans, overdraft fees or buy now, pay later late fees in the past three months, and 82% say employers should provide more financial wellness benefits beyond just paying employees on time.

"Helping employees get paid faster is only one part of improving financial wellness," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Just as important is helping them keep more of what they earn. Auto insurance is one of the largest monthly expenses for many working Americans. By adding Insurify to our Financial Wellness Platform, we're giving employees an easy way to compare rates and potentially reduce that expense."

Originally launched in 2025, Instant's Financial Wellness Platform provides employees with access to a curated suite of financial tools designed to improve long-term financial health. In addition to earned wage access, digital tips and instant payments, the platform includes:

Financial education through Visa's Practical Money Skills

Health and wellbeing benefits through Welcome Tech

High-yield savings accounts and credit-building products through Engine by MoneyLion

Free rent reporting through Self

Auto insurance comparison through Insurify

"Our mission has always been to make insurance shopping simple, transparent and affordable," said Jackie LoVerme, vice president of strategic partnerships at Insurify. "We're excited to partner with Instant Financial to help hourly workers easily compare personalized quotes from leading insurers and find coverage that fits both their needs and their budgets."

Today's announcement builds on Instant's broader mission of helping employers create a more modern payroll experience. The company now powers earned wage access, instant payments, digital tips and financial wellness tools for employers across the restaurant, retail, hospitality, healthcare and other hourly workforce industries, helping employees access billions in earned wages and digital tips.

For more information about the Instant Financial Wellness program or to explore modern payroll solutions for your business, visit instant.co.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, a tips calculator, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $8 billion in earnings and $5 billion in tips at no or low cost. Learn more at instant.co.

Instant is a single-source payment solution provider, distinct from a bank. The card (i.e. the Instant Visa Debit Card or the Instant Virtual Card) is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

About Insurify

Insurify is America's top-rated online insurance marketplace, offering a secure, spam-free way to compare and buy coverage. With a network of 120-plus carrier partners, Insurify empowers consumers to compare auto, home, pet, and renters insurance in minutes, online or with the help of a licensed agent. Since 2016, Insurify's AI-powered technology has served over 250 million quotes. By using Insurify, customers can save hundreds of dollars annually, with some saving up to 50% on their premiums. In 2026, Insurify expanded its innovation with Insurify Car, providing coverage through flexible, payment options underwritten by its insurance carrier partners.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, Instant Financial, 1 6789381318, [email protected], instant.co

SOURCE Instant Financial