Instant Financial launches Virtual Paycards, offering employers and frontline workers a 100% digital, on-demand pay solution

"This is a big improvement for employers who want to streamline payroll while giving their workforce faster access to their earnings, including those who are unbanked," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Virtual paycards eliminate inventory hassles, reduce administrative burdens, and provide employees with instant financial control, all through a secure mobile experience. Virtual cards also prevent fraud associated with the theft of physical cards, which can cause administrative burdens for employers."

Virtual cards are now live for any existing and new Instant Financial customers. Benefits for employers include:

Instant Card Issuance: No need to stock, secure, or distribute plastic cards

Reduced Onboarding Friction: New hires receive and use their card immediately

Ideal for Remote & High-Turnover Teams: No shipping or delays, and can be loaded immediately for termination pay that is now required in some states

Fewer Fraud and Support Issues: Lost and stolen cards are no longer a problem

Optional Physical Cards: Employees can still order a card directly in the app if preferred

The key benefits of Instant's Virtual Paycards for employees include:

Day 1 Access to Earnings: No waiting for paychecks or mailed cards

Tap-to-Pay Convenience: Use anywhere digital debit card payments are accepted

24/7 App Support: Full control over card settings and balances and 24/7 customer support when needed

Bank-Free Setup: No existing bank account required

Secure & Encrypted: Advanced protections against fraud , theft, and loss

The Instant Virtual Paycard is part of Instant's broader suite of real-time payment tools, which includes earned wage access, digital tipping, and financial wellness features—all integrated into a single, mobile-first platform.

In 2015, Instant became the very first company offering a paycard model for earned wage access, enabling hourly workers to receive their wages daily, at no cost, instead of holding out until payday. Today, Instant is the only platform offering an all-in-one solution that includes earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards at no or low cost. It remains the leader in the restaurant industry, processing over $7.5 billion in payments and $4.5 billion in digital tips, helping customers like Church's Chicken, Bloomin' Brands, and Sun Holdings better recruit and retain their frontline workforce.

To learn more about how Instant's virtual paycard can simplify payroll and improve financial access for your workforce, visit www.instant.co.

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

