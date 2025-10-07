Instant Financial Launches Workforce Warriors Program to Recognize Hourly Workers

Three service workers will be selected as winners in December, receiving a $1,000 gift card
ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instant Financial, the fintech company modernizing payments for hourly workers and their employers, today launched the inaugural Workforce Warriors Awards, a national recognition program honoring hourly workers who power America's service industries. Starting Oct. 7th, 2025, the program will accept open nominations from employers, coworkers, and community members who want to recognize hourly workers demonstrating passion and commitment for their roles.
Nominees will be evaluated on their dedication, customer service, and the ways they go above and beyond in their roles. In addition to the gift card, winners will be celebrated across Instant's digital platforms.
The program will run in three phases:
- Round 1 (Oct. 7): Nominating period open. Open nominations accepted through Instant's landing page and mobile app until Sunday, Nov. 10, 2025.
- Round 2 (Nov. 12): Top 10 announced. The Top 10 finalists are announced and highlighted.
- Round 3 (Dec. 3): Winners announced. A judging panel will review the finalists after Round 2 and announce three Workforce Warrior winners, each awarded a $1,000 Visa gift card.
The 2025 judging panel features leaders across the restaurant, hospitality, and media industries:
- Tal Clark, CEO, Instant Financial
- Steve Price, Co-Founder, Lazy Dog Restaurants
- Callie Evergreen, Editor, FSR Magazine
- Ben Coley, Editor, QSR Magazine
- Kevin O'Bold, VP of Finance, Ultra Steak, Inc.
"Hourly workers are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "We launched Workforce Warriors to spotlight their hard work, resilience, and the critical role they play in our communities every day."
Do you know an hourly service worker who deserves recognition? Nominations open Oct. 7th, 2025. Visit www.instant.co/workforce-warrior/ to submit a nomination.
About Instant Financial
Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more atinstant.co.
Instant is a single-source payment solution provider, distinct from a bank. The card (i.e. the Instant Visa Debit Card or the Instant Virtual Card) is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.
Sutton Bank is not affiliated with the Workforce Warriors contest in any way.
