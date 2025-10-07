Instant Financial Launches Workforce Warriors Program to Recognize Hourly Workers

"Hourly workers are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "We launched Workforce Warriors to spotlight their hard work, resilience, and the critical role they play in our communities every day." Post this

The program will run in three phases:

Round 1 (Oct. 7): Nominating period open. Open nominations accepted through Instant's landing page and mobile app until Sunday, Nov. 10, 2025.

Round 2 (Nov. 12): Top 10 announced. The Top 10 finalists are announced and highlighted.

Round 3 (Dec. 3): Winners announced. A judging panel will review the finalists after Round 2 and announce three Workforce Warrior winners, each awarded a $1,000 Visa gift card.

The 2025 judging panel features leaders across the restaurant, hospitality, and media industries:

Tal Clark, CEO, Instant Financial

Steve Price, Co-Founder, Lazy Dog Restaurants

Callie Evergreen, Editor, FSR Magazine

Ben Coley, Editor, QSR Magazine

Kevin O'Bold, VP of Finance, Ultra Steak, Inc.

"Hourly workers are the backbone of our economy and the lifeblood of the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "We launched Workforce Warriors to spotlight their hard work, resilience, and the critical role they play in our communities every day."

Do you know an hourly service worker who deserves recognition? Nominations open Oct. 7th, 2025. Visit www.instant.co/workforce-warrior/ to submit a nomination.

