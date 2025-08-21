Instant Financial Named 2025 TAG Advance Award Winner for Innovation in Fintech

"Being recognized by TAG as an Advance Award Winner is a tremendous honor. It's a testament to the hard work of our team and the partnerships we've built across Georgia and beyond," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. Post this

"Being recognized by TAG as an Advance Award Winner is a tremendous honor. It's a testament to the hard work of our team and the partnerships we've built across Georgia and beyond," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "From our headquarters in Alpharetta, we're helping employers nationwide modernize pay, boost employee satisfaction, and improve financial wellness for workers."

Instant's platform enables employers in industries such as restaurants, hospitality, retail, and staffing to offer employees instant access to their earned wages and tips, through payments via banks, mobile wallets, or virtual paycards. The company's innovations—including Instant Direct and the Instant Financial Wellness Hub—are helping reshape the future of payroll, improve operational efficiency, and meet evolving on-demand worker expectations. To date, Instant has issued $7.5 billion in payments and $4.5 billion in digital tips.

As one of Georgia's award-winning fintech companies, Instant has deep roots in the state's thriving payments ecosystem, with partnerships including Engage and TTV Capital and local customers like Church's Chicken, GPS Hospitality, and Randstad US. More than 30% of Instant's workforce is based in Georgia, supporting the region's reputation as "Transaction Alley."

The TAG Fintech ADVANCE Awards were presented during the 2025 Fintech South Conference, where fintech leaders from around the world gathered to share insights on innovation, policy, and the future of financial services.

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

Hela Sheth, Instant Financial, 1 6789381318, [email protected], instant.co

