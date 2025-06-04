Instant Financial Named Finalist for 2025 PayTech Awards in Workforce & Earned Wage Access Category

"For nearly a decade, we've been focused on one mission: eliminating the financial waiting game for hourly workers," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Being named a finalist highlights our commitment to delivering access to wages when employees need them most." Post this

Instant continues to set the standard for modern payroll solutions. In 2015, the fintech became the first company offering a paycard model for earned wage access, enabling hourly workers to receive their wages daily, at no cost, instead of holding out until payday. Today, Instant is the only platform offering an all-in-one solution that includes earned wage access, digital tips, financial wellness perks, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards at no or low cost. It remains the leader in the industry, processing over $7.5 billion in payments and $4.5 billion in digital tips, helping customers like Church's Chicken, Bloomin' Brands, and Sun Holdings better recruit and retain their frontline workforce.

This recognition follows another milestone for the company: Instant was recently named a Top 10 Most Innovative Technology Company by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). Winners of the PayTech Awards will be announced on June 28, 2025, in London. For more information, visit instant.co.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

