Instant Financial Named Finalist for 2026 PayTech Awards

"This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to transform how employees get paid while helping employers solve workforce challenges around retention, recruiting and financial wellness." -- Tal Clark, Instant's CEO Post this

"We're honored to once again be recognized by the Global PayTech Awards," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "This recognition reflects the work our team is doing to transform how employees get paid while helping employers solve workforce challenges around retention, recruiting and financial wellness."

In 2025, Instant surpassed $8 billion in total payments including $5 billion in tips. The company also launched its Financial Wellness Program to further support the financial health of employees, as well as the Workforce Warriors Award — an awards program honoring hourly workers. The company has continued to grow in 2026, bringing on many new clients and HCM channel partners.

Founded in 2015, Instant Financial is the only all-in-one provider offering earned wage access, physical and virtual paycards, bank and mobile wallet deposits, digital tips, and a tips calculator at no cost to employers and with no-cost deposit options for employees. With 81% of hourly employees believing on-demand pay should be a standard benefit, Instant's solutions help employers improve recruitment and retention while giving workers more flexibility.

The 2026 Global PayTech Awards winners will be announced at the end of June. For more information, visit instant.co.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services — giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $8 billion in earnings and $5 billion in tips at no or low cost. With 81% of hourly employees believing on-demand pay should be a standard benefit, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

Instant is a single-source payment solution provider, distinct from a bank. The card (i.e. the Instant Visa Debit Card or the Instant Virtual Card) is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, Instant Financial, 1 6789381318, [email protected], instant.co

SOURCE Instant Financial