Instant Financial Named Payroll Solution of the Year by the HR.com Awards

"Winning Payroll Solution of the Year is validation of the hard work our team puts in to serve employers and their hourly workers. This recognition reflects our commitment to providing responsible options that give people greater control over how and when they get paid." - Tal Clark, Instant CEO Post this

In 2025, Instant surpassed $8 billion in total payments including $5 billion in tips. More than 150,000 frontline workers actively used the Instant app, supported by expanded integrations across HR, payroll, and HCM platforms. In the past year, the company also launched the Instant Financial Wellness Program to further support the financial health of employees, as well as the Workforce Warriors Award — an awards program honoring hourly workers.

Founded in 2015, Instant Financial is the only all-in-one provider offering earned wage access, physical and virtual paycards, bank and mobile wallet deposits, digital tips, and a tips calculator at no cost to employers and with no-cost deposit options for employees. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, Instant's solutions help employers improve recruitment and retention while giving workers more flexibility.

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $8 billion in earnings and $5 billion in tips at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

Instant is a single-source payment solution provider, distinct from a bank. The card (i.e. the Instant Visa Debit Card or the Instant Virtual Card) is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

