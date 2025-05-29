Instant Financial Partners with AllianceHCM to Deliver Real-Time Digital Tips for Restaurant Operators

"Hourly employees value speed and flexibility when it comes to accessing their earnings, and multi-location restaurant leaders are recognizing the impact that has on retention and engagement," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. Post this

"Restaurant operators today are looking for ways to simplify operations and offer better financial flexibility to their employees," said Matt Umholtz, President & CRO at AllianceHCM. "By integrating Instant's digital tipping solution directly into our payroll and onboarding workflows, we're giving our multi-location restaurant operators a powerful tool to modernize how they manage and deliver tips—without introducing operational complexity."

AllianceHCM's platform already supports major national restaurant brands such as McDonald's, Dunkin', Buffalo Wild Wings, and Papa John's. With the addition of Instant's award-winning technology, operators can now eliminate paper checks, reduce reliance on physical cash, and give employees immediate access to their tips — benefiting both banked and unbanked workers.

"Hourly employees value speed and flexibility when it comes to accessing their earnings, and multi-location restaurant leaders are recognizing the impact that has on retention and engagement," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Our partnership with AllianceHCM delivers a fully integrated, compliant solution for digital tipping—aligned with the way today's restaurants need to operate."

Instant continues to set the standard for modern payroll solutions. In 2015, the fintech became the very first company offering a paycard model for earned wage access, enabling hourly workers to receive their wages daily, at no cost, instead of holding out until payday. Today, Instant is the only platform offering an all-in-one solution that includes earned wage access, digital tips, financial wellness perks, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or virtual paycards at no or low cost. It remains the leader in the industry, processing over $7.5 billion in payments and $4.5 billion in digital tips, helping customers like Church's Chicken, Bloomin' Brands, and Sun Holdings better recruit and retain their frontline workforce.

The integration is live and available now to all AllianceHCM customers—no separate contracts, vendors, or setup required. For more information about Instant, visit instant.co. For more information about AlianceHCM, visit alliancehcm.com.

About AllianceHCM

AllianceHCM provides scalable payroll and HR software purpose-built for high-volume restaurant operators. Supporting major QSR and FSR brands across the U.S., AllianceHCM helps franchisees streamline workforce management, compliance, and payroll execution from a single unified platform. Learn more at alliancehcm.com.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or virtual paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, Instant Financial, 1 6789381318, [email protected], instant.co

