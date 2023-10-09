Instant Financial Revolutionizes Wage Access With Platform-Wide Updates to Leading Employee Pay Solutions

Debuting at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition on October 10th, Instant's new app represents a commitment to leading the charge in providing employees with financial freedom and wellness through instant access to wages, all without predatory fees. Tweet this

Key highlights of the new app include:

Enhanced Performance and Intuitive Design: The new app has significantly boosted performance, improving the user experience (UX) and unveiling a sleek, intuitive user interface (UI). With a strong emphasis on material design, the app offers an aesthetically pleasing and user-friendly environment.

Faster Access to Earned Wages: Employees now have access to their hard-earned wages in fewer clicks, aligning perfectly with Instant's mission of providing fee-free, accessible pay options for all.

Upgraded Platform: New app architecture allows for faster feature development and implementation to adapt to changing needs of our valued clients and account holders.

Advanced Security Features: The app introduces cutting-edge biometric authentication options such as Face ID and fingerprint recognition, ensuring the utmost security for users.

Streamlined Onboarding: A simplified onboarding process ensures a seamless introduction to the platform, enabling employees to get started effortlessly.

Improved Job Search and Functionality: Users will enjoy an upgraded job search and function experience, making it easier to connect with their employer.

"At Instant Financial, we are driven by the mission to create a win-win scenario for both employees and employers, and these new enhancements reflect that," said Tal Clark, CEO at Instant. "These changes enable us to continue providing employers with an easy and efficient way to foster financial freedom and wellness for hard-working Americans, furthering economic stability, and their ability to plan for a secure future."

Instant will showcase its new app at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas at booth #6516 from Oct 10 - 13, giving attendees an exclusive opportunity to experience its capabilities and advantages firsthand. Participants will be able to engage with the team, explore the app's features, and gain insights into the future of pay delivery.

This first phase of changes is part of Instant's longer-term strategy to update its full employee pay platform, which will incorporate an upgrade to its back office administrative portal, with speed enhancements, enterprise reporting capabilities and a more intuitive user interface designed to make key information accessible in fewer clicks.

Additionally, the technology underpinning Instant's platform will be upgraded to add overall improved speed, security and more, all furthering our mission to deliver pay for employees, when they want, where they want and how they want, all without fees.

Meet us at HR Tech to witness the future of pay access firsthand, or join the revolution at paydayrevolution.com.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is leading the charge to provide financial freedom and wellness to millions of workers in the United States through its earned wage access solutions. By enabling employers to allow employees to access their daily wages immediately after their shift, Instant Financial helps organizations improve retention and reduce absenteeism while helping employees take control of their financial freedom by bridging the gap between work day and payday. Learn more about Instant Financial at http://www.instant.co.

