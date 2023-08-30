Instant Financial Secures Funding to Propel Payday Revolution

Instant Financial's successful funding round marks a significant milestone in our journey toward revolutionizing the payday experience. Tweet this

This infusion of capital comes on the heels of an exceptional period of growth for Instant, marked by unprecedented revenue expansion in 2021 and 2022, a testament to the company's commitment to delivering fee-free employee pay. Further indication of the effectiveness and versatility of Instant's solutions, their portfolio boasts a diverse range of clients across various verticals, including Randstad, Bloomin' Brands, Ultra Steak, Road Runner Sports, and more

Although fintech funding has experienced a decline over the past year, there is a notable trend of sustained funding flowing into earned wage access (EWA) companies, signaling a rising consumer appetite for immediate payment solutions with employee wellbeing in mind.

The newly secured funds are earmarked to accelerate Instant's growth initiatives, including substantial investments in product development, enhancements in client support services, and strategic sales and marketing endeavors. This allocation of resources is designed to fortify Instant Financial's position as a market leader and further enrich its suite of offerings.

"Instant Financial's successful funding round marks a significant milestone in our journey toward revolutionizing the payday experience," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "We are excited to partner with our investors and we are committed to using this investment to drive innovation, expand our capabilities, and deliver even greater value to our clients."

Following their last funding announcement in April 2018, Instant Financial has made remarkable strides, firmly establishing itself as a key player in the financial technology landscape.

About Instant Financial

Instant Financial is leading the charge to provide financial freedom and wellness to millions of workers in the United States through its earned wage access solutions. By enabling employers to allow employees to access their daily wages immediately after their shift, Instant Financial helps organizations improve retention and reduce absenteeism while helping employees take control of their financial freedom by bridging the gap between work day and payday. Learn more about Instant Financial at http://www.instant.co.

