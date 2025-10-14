Instant Financial Wins Best Payments App for Tearsheet's 2025 Power of Payments Award

"Being recognized by Tearsheet as the Best Payments App is a testament to our team's mission to reshape how America gets paid. We're proud to deliver technology that empowers workers while helping employers improve recruitment, retention, and morale." - Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial Post this

"We built Instant on the belief that employees should have immediate access to the wages they have already earned," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "Being recognized by Tearsheet as the Best Payments App is a testament to our team's mission to reshape how America gets paid. We're proud to deliver technology that empowers workers while helping employers improve recruitment, retention, and morale."

Instant's modern pay platform integrates seamlessly with existing payroll systems, giving companies a fast and compliant way to offer real-time disbursements. The company's suite of solutions is available to employers at no cost. With 86 percent of employees citing that they want same day pay, Instant's solutions are helping HR, finance, and payroll teams keep pace with modern payment trends and offering an important employee benefit.

The Power of Payments Awards, presented annually by leading financial media platform Tearsheet, shine a spotlight on the leading players and breakthrough solutions transforming the payments landscape. This year's winners also included J.P. Morgan Payments, Balance, Remitly, PayJoy, and Extend.

This recognition adds to a string of recent honors for Instant, including being a finalist in the PayTech Global Awards and Fintech Finance Awards, as well as winning the TAG Fintech Advance Award and being named a TAG Top 10 Most Innovative Company.

For more information about Instant and its products, visit instant.co.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $8 billion in earnings and $5 billion in tips at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more atinstant.co.

Instant is a single-source payment solution provider, distinct from a bank. The card (i.e. the Instant Visa Debit Card or the Instant Virtual Card) is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Visa is a registered trademark of Visa, U.S.A. Inc. All other trademarks and service marks belong to their respective owners.

Media Contact

Hela Sheth, Instant Financial, 1 6789381318, [email protected], instant.co

SOURCE Instant Financial