Instant Financial's Heather Heebner Appointed to HR.com's Payroll Advisory Board

"I'm honored to join such an accomplished group of professionals shaping the future of payroll," said Heebner. "Payroll plays a critical role in workforce satisfaction and operational efficiency. I'm excited to contribute insights from our work at Instant to help guide the industry forward."

Heebner joins the board at a pivotal time, as employers face growing pressure to modernize pay practices while navigating increased regulatory scrutiny. Other members of the 2025 Payroll Advisory Board include:

Brent Skinner , Executive Community Leader for Future of Payroll, HR.com

, Executive Community Leader for Future of Payroll, HR.com Hristina Atanasova , Associate Director, Payroll, ImmunoGen

, Associate Director, Payroll, ImmunoGen Sarah Chasney , Director of Payroll, Travel and Expense, Banfield Pet Hospital

, Director of Payroll, Travel and Expense, Banfield Pet Hospital Ian Giles , Fractional Global Payroll & People Leader, Ian Giles Consulting

, Fractional Global Payroll & People Leader, Ian Giles Consulting Kavitha Lakshminarayan , Global HR and Payroll Admin, HR.com

, Global HR and Payroll Admin, HR.com Darlene Miranda , VP Customer Engagement and Advocacy, DailyPay

, VP Customer Engagement and Advocacy, DailyPay Nathan North , Enterprise Customer Onboarding, Deel

, Enterprise Customer Onboarding, Deel Danny Schulz , Director of Global Payroll, Kohler Co.

, Director of Global Payroll, Kohler Co. Trina Formont , Payroll Director, Trajector

, Payroll Director, Trajector Anita Lettink, Speaker & Advisor, HRtechradar

Sunny Yang , VP, Compensation, Payroll & HRIS, Crum & Forster Group

The board will collaborate throughout the year to develop thought leadership, industry benchmarks, and educational resources for the HR.com community, which includes over 2 million HR professionals worldwide.

For more information, visit instant.co or hr.com.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

