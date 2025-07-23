Instant Financial's Heather Heebner Appointed to HR.com's Payroll Advisory Board

Appointment reflects Instant's leadership in modern pay and compliance
ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Instant Financial, the fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access (EWA) for hourly workers and their employers, is proud to announce Heather Heebner, Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Treasury Compliance, has been appointed to the HR.com Payroll Advisory Board. Comprised of top payroll and HR leaders across industries, the board provides guidance on key trends, innovations, and compliance matters shaping the future of payroll.
With more than 20 years of experience leading compliance, payroll, and HR operations, Heebner brings deep expertise in regulatory strategy and financial governance. At Instant, she helps navigate the complex legal landscape around payroll, earned wage access (EWA), and financial wellness. Her leadership has been instrumental in helping employers adopt innovative pay models while maintaining rigorous compliance with federal and state laws.
"I'm honored to join such an accomplished group of professionals shaping the future of payroll," said Heebner. "Payroll plays a critical role in workforce satisfaction and operational efficiency. I'm excited to contribute insights from our work at Instant to help guide the industry forward."
Heebner joins the board at a pivotal time, as employers face growing pressure to modernize pay practices while navigating increased regulatory scrutiny. Other members of the 2025 Payroll Advisory Board include:
- Brent Skinner, Executive Community Leader for Future of Payroll, HR.com
- Hristina Atanasova, Associate Director, Payroll, ImmunoGen
- Sarah Chasney, Director of Payroll, Travel and Expense, Banfield Pet Hospital
- Ian Giles, Fractional Global Payroll & People Leader, Ian Giles Consulting
- Kavitha Lakshminarayan, Global HR and Payroll Admin, HR.com
- Darlene Miranda, VP Customer Engagement and Advocacy, DailyPay
- Nathan North, Enterprise Customer Onboarding, Deel
- Danny Schulz, Director of Global Payroll, Kohler Co.
- Trina Formont, Payroll Director, Trajector
- Anita Lettink, Speaker & Advisor, HRtechradar
- Sunny Yang, VP, Compensation, Payroll & HRIS, Crum & Forster Group
The board will collaborate throughout the year to develop thought leadership, industry benchmarks, and educational resources for the HR.com community, which includes over 2 million HR professionals worldwide.
About Instant
Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.
