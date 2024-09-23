InstantGMP™ Achieves ISO 9001 Certification, Elevating Standards for Quality Management

"Achieving ISO 9001 certification is a testament to our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "This certification enhances the confidence of our clients in our ability to support their compliance and operational needs." Post this

"Achieving ISO 9001 certification is a testament to our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "This certification not only reinforces our obligation to deliver software solutions that meet the highest standards of excellence but also enhances the confidence of our clients in our ability to support their compliance and operational needs."

ISO 9001 is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems, promoting a process-based approach to quality assurance. For InstantGMP, this certification is not just about meeting a standard—it is about ensuring that their software solutions continuously meet and exceed customer expectations while effectively managing risks and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements.

The certification process, conducted by the Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar, is a rigorous evaluation of the company's quality management system. "InstantGMP has demonstrated its commitment to world-class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001 standard," said Randy Daugharthy, Vice President – Registrar at PRI. "We are proud to partner with InstantGMP in this accomplishment and look forward to supporting their continued pursuit of quality excellence."

With this certification, InstantGMP joins an elite group of organizations globally recognized for their dedication to quality management and continuous improvement. This milestone is a significant step forward for InstantGMP as it continues to provide innovative software solutions that meet the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, an independent certification body, has certified a multitude of organizations to international quality, environment, health & safety, and information security standards. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to improve performance in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit http://www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at [email protected] today.

