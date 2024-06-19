InstantGMP™ Announces Responsive Design Capabilities with Website Redesign and New Software Release

InstantGMP™, a leader in providing software solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website and the latest release of its software, both featuring advanced responsive design capabilities. This significant upgrade ensures an optimal user experience across a wide range of devices, enhancing accessibility and functionality for our diverse customer base.

CARY, N.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InstantGMP™, a leader in providing software solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its newly redesigned website and the latest release of its software, both featuring advanced responsive design capabilities. This significant upgrade ensures an optimal user experience across a wide range of devices, enhancing accessibility and functionality for our diverse customer base.



Responsive Design: A Seamless Experience Across All Devices



The new responsive design of our website and our software ensures that users can access our SaaS applications from any device, at any time. This design approach is essential for business applications, where users need to work efficiently on the go.



Key aspects of our responsive design include:

Fluid Grids: Flexible grid systems that adapt to any screen size, ensuring that elements on the screen resize and rearrange themselves based on the user's device.

Flexible Images: Images that adjust to fit the size of the screen or container, maintaining their aspect ratio for a seamless visual experience.

Media Queries: Cascading Style Sheets (CSS) media queries that apply different styling rules based on the device's characteristics, such as screen width, height, resolution, and orientation.

Responsive Typography: Font sizes and other typographical elements that adjust for improved readability across various devices.

Mobile-First Design: Designing for smaller screens first and progressively enhancing the design for larger screens, ensuring essential features and content are accessible on mobile devices.

New Software Release: Enhanced Functionality and User Experience



Our latest software release integrates these responsive design principles to provide a consistent and seamless experience across different devices. This update is particularly crucial for our domestic and international customers in the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, where efficient and reliable access to software solutions is essential for maintaining Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and FDA compliance as well as adhering to European Union and APVMA regulatory guidelines.



An additional enhancement offered by our redesigned website is the new Comparison of Features Chart. This interactive tool helps customers understand which of our five Part 11 Compliant Software systems best suits their specific manufacturing, inventory, and quality management needs. By providing a clear and detailed comparison of features, customers are able to make informed decisions about which particular systems best align with their operational requirements and regulatory obligations. The chart allows users to quickly assess the capabilities of each software system, facilitating a smoother selection process.



Ensuring Optimal User Experiences



With our new website and software design enhancements and the comparison chart feature, InstantGMP continues to demonstrate our commitment to providing innovative software solutions that streamline the manufacturing process for pharmaceutical, biotech, and other regulated industries.



Our software ensures compliance with GMP and FDA regulations, helping our customers maintain the highest standards of quality and efficiency. With our cutting-edge technology and user-centric design, we strive to support our clients in achieving operational excellence and regulatory compliance.



We invite interested parties to explore our new website and experience the enhanced functionalities of our software first-hand. For a personalized demonstration of how our software can meet your specific needs, please contact us. Our team is ready to provide a comprehensive walkthrough and answer any questions you may have.



About InstantGMP™, Inc.



Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").



As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with GMP requirements easy.

