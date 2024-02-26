InstantGMP™ Celebrates Vita Pros' Enhancement of Electronic Batch Record Software with InstantGMP QMS

Jamie Schroetter, Owner of VitaPros, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Adding InstantGMP QMS to our existing software was a strategic move. It allows us to meet GMP compliance & also to exceed our expectations for improving our manufacturing processes." Post this

Responding to customer demands for guaranteed Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance, Vita Pros has integrated InstantGMP QMS into their Electronic Batch Record (EBR) software.

Tailored for a variety of industries, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and dietary supplement manufacturers, the QMS module revolutionizes quality assurance and documentation, enhancing accuracy and compliance in an operator-friendly format.

This enhancement ensures a comprehensive FDA-compliant QMS, fully integrated with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). The system encompasses incident and customer complaint logs, Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPAs), change control, vendor management, and document management.

Some of the key benefits of InstantGMP QMS that Vita Pros now enjoy include:

Reduced Errors and Reworks: By implementing the QMS, Vita Pros experiences a significant reduction in human errors, scraps, and costly reworks. This ensures the efficiency and integrity of their production processes.

Improved Process Controls: The QMS enhances process controls, providing an effective framework for managing and optimizing manufacturing processes. This results in increased efficiency and consistency in product output.

Streamlined Regulatory Compliance: With a focus on US, UK, and European regulations, the QMS streamlines compliance processes. This not only ensures adherence to industry standards but also facilitates a smoother regulatory journey.

Enhanced Quality Assurance: The QMS acts as a dedicated system for Vita Pros' quality assurance, instilling confidence in their production process.

Increased Customer Satisfaction & Trust: Implementing the QMS module to the existing EBR software contributes to the heightened satisfaction and trust that Vita Pros' clients demand. By prioritizing quality and compliance, Vita Pros can continue building a strong market reputation and fostering customer loyalty.

Additionally, the QMS module offers an array of specifications management benefits that ensure GMP compliance, including:

Detailed Identification of Tests and Methods: Each specification within the QMS module can identify tests, methods, acceptance limits, and sampling plans to ensure that safety and quality requirements are fulfilled.

Concurrent Usage in Different Records: Different versions of a Material Specification can be utilized concurrently in various Master Production Records and Device Master Records to provide greater flexibility in operational processes.

Controlled Retest and Expiry Periods: The QMS module allows Vita Pros to set retest periods and expiry periods for each version of a specification to ensure their adherence to quality standards and prevent the use of outdated specifications.

Enhanced Traceability Through Vendor Information: Vendor information is intricately tied to each version of specifications to enhance traceability and facilitate comprehensive supplier management.

Jamie Schroetter, Owner of VitaPros, expressed enthusiasm for the integration, stating, "Adding InstantGMP QMS to our existing software was a strategic move. It not only allows us to meet GMP compliance but also to exceed our expectations for improving our manufacturing processes. This enhancement reinforces our commitment to delivering products of the highest quality to our clients."

Contact the InstantGMP Sales Team for a live demonstration of our QMS module and other software solutions for your GMP-compliant manufacturing needs.

About InstantGMP™, Inc.

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory, and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

Media Contact

Robert Pochadt, InstantGMP Inc., 919-645-1072, [email protected], InstantGMP Inc.

Jeremy Hall, InstantGMP Inc., 919-645-1073, [email protected], InstantGMP Inc.

Twitter

SOURCE InstantGMP Inc.